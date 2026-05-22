Police dismantle kidnapping syndicate, rescue kidnapped foreign nationals, arrest two suspects

The kidnapping syndicate was being led by Misganu Gethchwe (24) and Teshal Tumebo (20), both of Ethiopian nationality. The operation was conducted as intelligence gathered from critical leads led to the suspects' whereabouts, culminating in their arrest and the rescue of five trapped foreign nationals.

Police have dismantled a kidnapping syndicate, leading to the successful rescue of five kidnapped foreign nationals and the arrest of two suspects in Limpopo. An intelligence-driven operation was conducted in the Levubu policing area in the Vhembe District on Thursday.

The operation commenced following a kidnapping case opened by a foreign male national residing in Giyani, Mopani District, on Tuesday, 07 May 2026. The complainant reported receiving calls from unknown suspects demanding a ransom for his brother's release. The operation was initiated after intelligence gathered from critical leads led to an arrest.

Members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit followed up on the leads, culminating in an operation conducted on Saturday, 16 May 2026, at approximately 08:00, at Valdezia Mambedi Village under the Levubu policing precinct. During the search, illicit cigarettes, cellphones, and an undisclosed amount of money, including coins stored in plastic bags, were seized. During the search, police found two foreign male suspects, both Ethiopian nationals, on the premises.

Additional investigations revealed the presence of five foreign male victims locked inside a room. Misganu Gethchwe (24), of Giyani, and Teshal Tumebo (20), of Warmbad, were arrested for kidnapping. Two additional suspects linked to the alleged syndicate remain at large. The arrested suspects appeared in court and remanded in custody for further hearings.

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, praised the members for their dedication and professionalism in dismantling an alleged criminal syndicate targeting vulnerable foreign nationals through kidnapping and extortion. He emphasized the commitment to protect all persons within the borders and intensify efforts against such heinous criminal activities





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Kidnapping Alleged Criminal Syndicate Extortion Human Rights Abuses Provincial Organised Crime Unit

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