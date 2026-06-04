Police Crime Intelligence Chief Denies Ordering Release of Businessman in Gold Possession Case

Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, head of Police Crime Intelligence operational support, denies allegations that he instructed officers to release businessman Tariq Downes after his 2021 arrest for alleged gold possession. Khan faces criminal charges and is challenging the seizure of his electronic devices, citing risks to informants. Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa also disputes the Madlanga commission's access to his phone.

Maj-Gen Feroz Khan , the head of Police Crime Intelligence operational support, has filed court papers denying allegations that he instructed officers to release Durban businessman Tariq Downes following his arrest in May 2021.

Khan, who faces charges including breaching the Precious Metals Act and defeating the course of justice, argues that the police claims are false and have caused significant harm to his 37-year career in law enforcement. The case centers on Downes' arrest at OR Tambo International Airport for alleged possession of unwrought gold, a violation of the Precious Metals Act.

Downes claimed at the time that he was an undercover operative, but police maintain there is no record of any such appointment prior to the arrest. Khan's affidavit states he had no authority to instruct Warrant Officer Abrahams to release Downes and denies ever speaking to Abrahams about the matter.

He asserts that the decision to release Downes was made independently by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), not due to any unlawful instruction from him or Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa, the Gauteng Hawks head. Khan points to a 2023 letter from DPP advocate Jacob Serepo, which confirms the decision not to prosecute Downes was taken after careful consideration of Khan's own submissions.

He further argues that Kadwa's instructions to Abrahams were limited to seizing the gold, obtaining Downes' details, and opening an inquiry, actions that were lawful and proper. Khan is also challenging the seizure of his personal devices-three cellphones, a firearm, ammunition, and an iPad-taken without a warrant during his arrest. He has added the Madlanga commission of inquiry into state capture as a respondent after police handed his devices to the commission.

Khan seeks an interdict preventing further handling of his electronic equipment and a court order for their return, warning that they contain highly sensitive crime intelligence information. He cautions that any leak could endanger informants and undercover operatives, as criminal cartels would likely target them if such data were disclosed. The broader institutional and security implications are severe, affecting individuals not before the court whose safety is directly at risk.

Meanwhile, Maj-Gen Kadwa is separately contesting the Madlanga commission's access to his phone, citing concerns over state secrets. Both cases highlight ongoing tensions between police leadership, the NPA, and efforts to investigate alleged misconduct within law enforcement agencies





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Feroz Khan Tariq Downes Precious Metals Act Hawks Madlanga Commission

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