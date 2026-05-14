Police counter-intelligence boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan alleged to have misled panel in cocaine seizure probe

Police counter-intelligence boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan has allegedly misled an internal police disciplinary panel regarding a 'chaotic' cocaine seizure in Johannesburg in 2021. Steve Phakula, a warrant officer with the National Intervention Unit, testified that the drugs belonged to Khan and that Khan had ordered their arrest. The investigation, led by Lt-Gen Nhlahla Mkhwanazi, is part of a probe into allegations of criminal infiltration in law enforcement and links between drug cartels and police officers.

Police counter-intelligence boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan has allegedly misled an internal police disciplinary panel after cocaine worth 715kg was seized in Johannesburg in 2021. Steve Phakula , a warrant officer with the National Intervention Unit , testified that the drugs belonged to Khan and that Khan had ordered their arrest.

The case is part of an investigation into allegations of criminal infiltration in law enforcement and links between drug cartels and police officers. Khan has not yet appeared before the commission and face allegations of mishandling and contaminating a crime scene





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Police Counter-Intelligence Maj-Gen Feroz Khan Allegedly Misleading Internal Police Disciplinary Panel Kwazulu-Natal Commission Lt-Gen Nhlahla Mkhwanazi Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry Criminal Infiltration In Law Enforcement Drug Cartels Steve Phakula National Intervention Unit Kwazulu-Natal South Africa Cops Crack Cocaine Bribery Corruption Police Corruption C-Suite Insubordination Louisville Bunch Of Nervous Nellies

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