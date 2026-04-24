Police Commissioner Suspended Amidst Tender Controversy; Lungu Remains Dispute Continues

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola faces suspension over a R360-million tender. Updates on the Emmarentia road rage case, the Lungu repatriation dispute, Eskom's improved performance, and a high-profile rape case are also included.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has been suspended pending investigations into allegations of violating the Public Finance Management Act ( PFMA ). Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane has been appointed as the acting commissioner.

The suspension stems from a controversial R360-million tender awarded to Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, and despite the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) asserting a strong case, Masemola maintains his innocence, stating he acted correctly by cancelling the tender. He expressed frustration at the situation, emphasizing the need to focus on combating organized crime. Masemola clarified he is not charged with corruption but acknowledges having limited options in the face of the charges.

In a separate incident, the NPA has temporarily halted proceedings in the Emmarentia road rage case involving a man facing murder and attempted murder charges. This decision was revealed during a court appearance in Johannesburg. The case highlights the dangers of road rage, a significant contributor to fatalities on South African roads.

Furthermore, Abraham Nkhwashu, the suspended Deputy Sedibeng District Commissioner, has issued an apology to the family of Armand Swart and testified before the Madlanga Commission, denying any interference in Swart’s murder investigation. He claimed his interactions with Katiso 'KT' Molefe were limited to a personal favor for his sister. The ongoing dispute surrounding the remains of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu continues, ten months after his death.

The Zambian government has received Lungu’s body and is preparing for repatriation, while his family contests this, demanding the body be returned to a private funeral service. Lungu, who died in Pretoria due to cardiac complications, was a significant figure in Zambian politics, serving as president from 2015 to 2021. His presidency was marked by political rivalry with Hakainde Hichilema and concerns raised by Amnesty International regarding human rights repression.

Eskom CEO Dan Marokane reported significant improvements in power plant availability, rising from 9% in 2024 to 96% in 2025, resulting in a substantial reduction in load shedding – down to 26 hours in the last financial year. Meanwhile, a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in Dobsonville has abandoned his bail application following public outcry and protests outside the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court. The incident, which gained widespread attention through a viral video, has sparked significant public anger.

Reports suggest that ongoing electricity issues in the area may have contributed to the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime, with children being lured to the accused's home. These events collectively paint a picture of ongoing challenges within South Africa’s law enforcement, political landscape, and social fabric, encompassing issues of corruption, justice, political transitions, and public safety





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