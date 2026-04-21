Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola Defends Administrative Actions Amid Tender Controversy

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola defends his role as an accounting officer following a summons related to a contentious R360-million tender, while denying any involvement in corruption.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has firmly rejected allegations of corruption, asserting his innocence amid intense scrutiny regarding his oversight responsibilities within the South Africa n Police Service. The controversy centers on a controversial R360-million tender awarded to Medicare24, a company associated with Vusimuzi Matlala. While Masemola has been summoned under the Public Finance Management Act, he maintains that he acted decisively by cancelling the contract once irregularities were uncovered. He expressed frustration at the legal proceedings, stating that his time would be better spent leading a unified fight against organized crime rather than defending his administrative actions in court.

Masemola emphasized that he fulfilled his duties as the accounting officer by halting the project once auditors flagged poor performance and unlawful procurement practices. Legal experts and government representatives have clarified that Masemola is not currently facing direct corruption charges, but rather is being held to account for procedural compliance under the PFMA. The legislation requires the head of an institution, in this instance the National Police Commissioner, to ensure that all financial dealings and tenders are vetted with absolute integrity.

Masemola is scheduled to appear alongside Matlala and twelve other officials on May 13. He has voiced confusion regarding this joint appearance, noting that while he is addressing administrative finance management, his co-accused faces substantive corruption allegations. The National Prosecuting Authority remains firm in its stance, asserting that no individual will be shielded from accountability if evidence of wrongdoing is discovered during the investigative process.

Rumors of internal factionalism within the police service have surfaced, with some suggesting that the push to prosecute Masemola is a calculated effort by internal rivals to remove him from his position. Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe and associated officials have requested that any individuals with proof of such sabotage come forward, as they currently lack evidence of an orchestrated campaign against the commissioner.

As the country monitors this situation, the focus remains on the integrity of the SAPS leadership and the efficacy of the Public Finance Management Act in preventing the misuse of public resources. The outcome of the upcoming court date will likely set a significant precedent for how the state handles high-level administrative accountability and the legal duties of accounting officers tasked with managing massive budgets in a climate of persistent organized crime.





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