Police Ballistics Analyst Granted Bail Amid Accusations of Evidence Tampering in Murder Case

Captain Itumeleng Laurence Makgotloe, a police ballistics analyst, was granted R15,000 bail by the Pretoria magistrate's court despite strong evidence of manipulating forensic reports linked to the murder of engineer Armand Swart. The state alleges a pattern of deliberate omissions that protect criminals, while the defense claims honest errors due to workload.

On June 19, 2026, the Pretoria magistrate's court granted bail of R15,000 to Captain Itumeleng Laurence Makgotloe, a police ballistics analyst accused of manipulating forensic evidence in connection with a high-profile murder case.

Magistrate Johannes Kruger, while granting bail, emphasized the seriousness of the charges and noted that the state's case against Makgotloe appears strong. The judge expressed concern that public confidence in the police service is eroded when unsolved murders result from fabricated forensic reports. The case dates back to April 2024, when engineer Armand Swart was murdered in Vanderbijlpark. Among the alleged hitmen was police officer Michael Tau, linking the crime to internal corruption.

Prosecutor Velile Makasana detailed the accusations: Makgotloe allegedly delayed ballistics reports and altered findings to exclude critical evidence that connected specific firearms to Swart's murder and other killings. Two independent police laboratories later conducted separate tests, confirming that Makgotloe omitted crucial data. Detectives discovered multiple versions of the same report with different dates on his computer, leading them to declare his office a crime scene.

When investigators attempted to seize the computer, Makgotloe screamed that he was being kidnapped, prompting a specialized police task team to intervene, pointing firearms at the detectives and forcing them to leave without the evidence. The state argued that Makgotloe's actions were not isolated but part of a pattern, referencing a 2018 case where a husband hired a hitman to kill his wife for insurance money.

In that instance, a sharp attorney noticed the distorted data and compelled Makgotloe to correct the report. Makasana stated, The state's case demonstrates a pattern of deliberate omissions. Manipulating forensic reporting directly protects dangerous criminals and compromises the entire justice system. Makgotloe's attorney, Emile Viviers, countered by blaming heavy workload and administrative pressure, describing the alleged errors as honest human typographical mistakes rather than intentional corruption.

Viviers denied that Makgotloe was a corrupt cop, attributing the discrepancies to workload rather than malice. The case continues to raise questions about police integrity and the handling of forensic evidence. The court has ordered Makgotloe to surrender his passport and report to the police station twice weekly. The trial is expected to commence later this year, with the state preparing to present extensive evidence of systematic manipulation.

The outcome could have significant implications for public trust in the criminal justice system, particularly in cases involving police officers accused of misconduct. As the legal process unfolds, the spotlight remains on the fragile relationship between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve





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