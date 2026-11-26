SAPS and partners arrested four men aged 24 to 44 following a raid on illegal miners at the Sheba Mine area in Barberton. Authorities seized two AK-47 rifles, ammunition, and significant quantities of commercial explosives during the operation.

Four suspects aged between 24 and 44 are facing multiple charges after a joint police operation in Barberton, Mpumalanga, resulted in the seizure of two AK-47 rifles and a large cache of commercial explosives.

The intelligence-driven raid took place on November 24, 2026, at the Sheba Mine area, targeting illegal mining activities in the vicinity. The South African Police Service Operation Vala Umgodi team conducted the operation in collaboration with the Fairview Mine K9 Unit and SSG Security. During the sweep, officers spotted a group of approximately 13 suspected illegal miners operating illegally. While most of the group fled deeper into the underground cave network, officers managed to corner one suspect.

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Suspects Found With Weapons And Explosives

This individual was found in direct possession of an AK-47 rifle during the encounter. Following the initial confrontation, the search team moved toward the cave entrance. There, they discovered a second AK-47 rifle that had been abandoned by fleeing suspects. Alongside the weapon, authorities recovered several bags packed with commercial explosives and food supplies.

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Further investigative work led law enforcement to a residential property in Emjindini, Barberton. During a subsequent search of the house, three additional suspects were apprehended after explosives were discovered in their possession. In total, the joint task force confiscated significant illegal materials. The inventory included two AK-47 rifles and two magazines.

Approximately 70 rounds of live ammunition were also seized during the operation. Police recovered 15 blasting cartridges and 11 capped fuses from the scene.

Police Commissioner Praises Operation And Collaboration

Additionally, about 80 meters of safety fuse detonating cord, described as SB detonating cord, was confiscated. Lieu General Apaphia Modise, the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, publicly commended the officers. He praised the swift response and effective collaboration between police and their security partners during the raid. The four suspects are expected to appear before the Barberton Magistrate's Court in the near future.

They face a series of serious charges related to the weapons and explosives found. Accused individuals are charged with the possession of unlicensed firearms and illegal possession of ammunition. They also face charges for the possession of explosives and contravention of the Immigration Act 13 of 2002. The operation highlights the ongoing efforts by authorities to disrupt illegal mining networks.

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The seizure of heavy weaponry and industrial explosives underscores the dangerous nature of these illicit activities in the region.