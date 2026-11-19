Gauteng police have arrested eight suspects linked to 12 cases of gender-based violence and femicide involving women in Ekurhuleni and Soweto. The arrests follow national outrage over the killings, including the murder of Elizabeth Moselakgomo.

Police have arrested eight suspects in connection with 12 cases involving the murders of women in Ekurhuleni and Soweto over the past few months. The killings and the discovery of women's bodies in Ekurhuleni attracted national and international attention.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was ashamed and embarrassed by the rape and murder of women in South Africa. On Thursday, police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed that eight suspects had been arrested in connection with the cases. Speaking to the media, Gauteng police commissioner Gen Tommy Mthombeni said police had made a breakthrough in the investigations. The cases are being treated as gender-based violence and femicide.

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Police Breakthrough in Gender-Based Violence Cases

Mthombeni said: We once had an incident of a person who was killed, a lady. This person is linked to our 12 cases within Ekurhuleni where ladies were affected. These cases are for gender-based violence and femicide. He said police had made progress in identifying and arresting suspects in the 12 cases, including one reported in Moroka, Soweto.

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In relation to the body found in Dawn Park, two suspects have been arrested and remain in custody. In Kempton Park, police arrested a foreign national who is also behind bars. In Tembisa, a suspect was arrested within 24 hours of the discovery of a woman's body and remains in custody. In another case, 23-year-old Gift Mashita was killed by her partner, who later died by suicide.

Mthombeni said: We regard that case as resolved. Three suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of Elizabeth Moselakgomo, whose death brought the spate of killings in Ekurhuleni into sharp focus. Elizabeth Moselakgomo was found dead after going out for a run in Kempton Park. Two of the suspects in her case were later granted bail of R10,000 each, while the third suspect, a foreign national, remains in custody.

Victims Identified in Soweto and Ekurhuleni Killings

Mthombeni said the eight arrests were linked to the 12 cases under investigation. The women identified among the victims are Busisiwe Mahlangu, Itumeleng Kekana, Nomfesane Mjobo, Gracious Nkomo, Dineo Evelyn Motapane, Jabulile Ntimba and Ntombifuthi Nxumalo. The investigations continue as police work to bring justice for the victims and their families.