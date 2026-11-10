Police arrest 11 suspects after Pinelands taxi rank brick attack

Eleven suspected taxi operators were arrested for public violence and intimidation after rival groups threw bricks at each other at a Pinelands taxi rank on Monday. One suspect was found with a firearm and charged with contravening a court order.

Eleven suspected taxi operators were arrested on charges of public violence and intimidation after rival groups allegedly threw bricks at one another at a Pinelands taxi rank in Cape Town on Monday, prompting the deployment of Public Order Police.

Cape Town Taxi Arrests Follow Brick Incident

Western Cape police spokesperson Constable Ndakhe Gwala confirmed the arrests. One of the suspects was also found in possession of a firearm and was charged with contravening a court order. The arrests come as the Western Cape Mobility Department considers measures to curb taxi-related violence. Gwala said: Public Order Police were deployed in Pinelands following a brick-throwing incident at a taxi rank.

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According to reports, members of rival taxi associations were throwing bricks at each other. Eleven suspects were arrested for public violence and intimidation. One of the suspects was also found in possession of a firearm and was charged with contravening a court order. Western Cape Mobility Department head of communications Muneera Allie said the department was exploring all available legal and regulatory mechanisms to prevent further violence and find lasting solutions.

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Allie said: The Department is exploring all legal and regulatory mechanisms available to prevent further violence and find lasting solutions. The latest incident comes amid weeks of deadly clashes involving the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA), which have claimed several lives in Cape Town.

Rival Taxi Associations Pledge to Resolve Differences

Last week, the two associations committed to working with authorities to resolve their differences following an engagement with representatives from the Western Cape Mobility Department, the City of Cape Town and the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO). The meeting followed a series of violent incidents, including a shooting at the long-distance section of the Bellville taxi rank in which four people were killed and a seven-year-old child was injured.

Asked how the department intended to ensure that engagements with taxi operators translated into a lasting resolution, particularly amid repeated breakdowns in agreements, Allie said further details would be provided once the processes had concluded. She added that the department had identified the causes of the recent incidents and was working with law enforcement authorities to uphold the rule of law.

The arrests come a day after Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku visited several taxi ranks to engage with operators and commuters about safety concerns and conditions at the facilities. Further engagements between government and taxi industry stakeholders are expected this week as efforts continue to restore stability in the minibus taxi industry.