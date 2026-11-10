Poggenpoel honours late grandmother as Bafana face Kenya in AFCON qualifiers

Brooklyn Poggenpoel is determined to help Bafana Bafana stay top of Group D in back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya, after an emotional debut month in which he mourned his grandmother.

Brooklyn Poggenpoel is determined to help Bafana Bafana stay on top of Group D as they prepare for back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya.

South Africa will play the Harambee Stars at Orlando Stadium on Friday, before facing them again in Nairobi on November 17. Poggenpoel enjoyed a stellar senior international debut in Bafana's 5-0 victory over Eritrea last month. He came off the bench in the 12th minute to replace the injured Bathusi Aubaas, with Teboho Mokoena already sidelined after picking up an injury against Guinea. He almost immediately started a move that led to Relebohile Mofokeng netting the opening goal.

Also read Bafana's Pitso warns of Kenya threat in AFCON qualifiers

Poggenpoel Makes Bafana Impact

The Durban City midfielder had a generally impressive outing and earned his first Bafana start a few days later, as South Africa stunned Egypt 1-0 in a Cairo friendly. His display impressed coach Pitso Mosimane and the wider football fraternity, who believe he is on the right path to establishing himself in the squad.

Advertisement

All of this played out while Poggenpoel was mourning the loss of his maternal grandmother, whose funeral in Cape Town was held on the same day as the Eritrea clash. The 27-year-old, whose uncle is the legendary Shane Poggenpoel, said he had to put his personal grief aside to represent his country.

I think it's an honour and a privilege to be representing your country, so everything that's happening in your personal life and outside, you have to put aside because you're not just representing yourself, it's the nation as a whole, Poggenpoel said. So, like I said, it's an honour and a privilege to be here, and it's just to put your best foot forward. He added: Everything happening in your personal life, you just have to put it aside.

You are not representing yourself, but your nation as a whole. You just have to put your best foot forward. Poggenpoel is enjoying working under Mosimane, who is in his second spell in charge of Bafana following illustrious club coaching stints at Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly and in the Middle East.

Mosimane Instills Winning Mentality

Working with Mosimane has brought a fresh perspective to the national team, ensuring everyone starts on a clean slate, and has instilled a winning mentality, with the coach winning his first three games in charge. Obviously, it was really enjoyable to work with the coach because you've seen what he's done in the past, Poggenpoel said.

Advertisement

So, for us younger players to come and work with the coach was a great feeling, and you learn a lot even in a short space of time. It was really enjoyable. He also said: We have seen what he has done in the past with younger players. I have learned a lot even in a short space of time.

South Africa Leads Group D

South Africa got off to the perfect start under Mosimane, with a 2-1 win over Guinea and a 5-0 hammering of Eritrea sending them clear at the top of the table. Everyone wanted a strong start to the group stages, especially at home. To get the win away against Eritrea was another positive, Poggenpoel said.

So now it is about securing three points at home and following it up with a good result away, so we can go into the next break with good form, good rhythm and at the top of the group, he added. Only one side qualifies alongside co-hosts Kenya out of Group D, so Bafana will need to keep up the pace.

Lyle Foster has returned to the Bafana squad, but Mosimane says the Burnley striker must prove his fitness, hunger and form during the Kenya double-header. Mosimane has also praised Benni McCarthy's coaching credentials and playing achievements, warning Bafana against underestimating Kenya. Mamelodi Sundowns winger Siyanda Ndlovu, meanwhile, said comparisons with Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo gave him extra motivation to reach the national team. Poggenpoel will be eager to build on his own momentum if given the chance against Kenya.