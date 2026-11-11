Poggenpoel says Bafana chances come from club form not big three status

Brooklyn Poggenpoel believes any PSL player can earn a Bafana Bafana call-up through strong club performances, not just those at Sundowns, Pirates or Chiefs. He made his debut in a 5-0 win over Eritrea while mourning his grandfather.

Brooklyn Poggenpoel is convinced that playing for one of the PSL big three is not required to earn a Bafana Bafana call-up. The Durban City midfielder said everybody has a fair chance in the league.

He made his debut in South Africa 5-0 win over Eritrea in an Afcon qualifier in Cairo late in September. The 27-year-old came off the bench to replace the injured Bathusi Aubaas. That debut came while he was mourning the passing of his maternal grandfather. His grandfather was laid to rest in Cape Town on the same day Bafana thumped Eritrea.

Also read Bafana Bafana v Kenya: Date, venue, kickoff time, predicted starting XI

Player Prioritises National Duty

Poggenpoel revealed he had to put Bafana first despite the family loss. He said it is an honour and privilege to represent your country. He added that everything happening in your personal life must be put aside because you are representing your nation, not yourself. He explained that you just have to put your best foot forward.

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The midfielder also dismissed the idea that only players from Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs get national team attention. He told Sowetan that the coach has given debuts to so many players in the last camp. Poggenpoel said it is not about which club you play for. It is just about performances at club level because everybody gets a fair look.

After beating Guinea and Eritrea in the last Fifa break, Bafana remain top of Group D of the Afcon qualifiers. South Africa hope to maintain their top spot when they face Benni McCarthy Kenya in back-to-back Group D fixtures. The first game is billed for Orlando Stadium on Friday. The second is in Nairobi four days later.

Strategic Group D Focus

Both games kick off at 6pm. Poggenpoel said everyone wanted a strong start to the group stages, especially at home. To get the win away was another positive. He said now it is about securing three points at home and following it up with a good result away.

That would allow them to go into the next break with good form, good rhythm and at the top of the group. The midfielder was speaking after a training session at Milpark Stadium in Johannesburg on 09 November 2026. The session was part of preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Poggenpoel lined up alongside Siyanda Ndlovu during the training session.

His journey from Durban City to Bafana Bafana illustrates his belief that club level performances matter most. He has shown that players from outside the traditional big three can break into the national team. His debut came in a convincing 5-0 win over Eritrea. That result helped South Africa build momentum in Group D. The team had already beaten Guinea in the same Fifa break.

Kenya Double Header Ahead

Those results left Bafana top of the group. Now the focus shifts to the double-header against Kenya. Benni McCarthy, the former Bafana striker, coaches Kenya. The first match at Orlando Stadium will be followed by the away fixture in Nairobi.

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Both kick off at 6pm. Poggenpoel stressed the importance of building on the away win in Cairo. He said the win away was another positive. He wants the team to secure three points at home and then get a good result away.

That would keep them in a strong position. He also highlighted the fair opportunities given by the coach. Many players received debuts in the last camp. That sends a message that club form is what matters most.

Hard Work Yields International Recognition

Poggenpoel is proof that hard work at any PSL club can lead to national team recognition. His personal story adds emotional weight to his Bafana journey. While celebrating his debut, he was also grieving his grandfather. He chose to honour his country despite the pain.

He said you just have to put your best foot forward because you represent the nation. Poggenpoel remains focused on helping Bafana maintain their top spot. The upcoming matches against Kenya are crucial for qualification. He believes a strong home performance and a good away result will keep the team in good rhythm.

South Africa will aim to go into the next break at the top of Group D.