Pogacar to debut at Tour of Switzerland as final Tour de France tune-up

World champion Tadej Pogacar starts his Tour of Switzerland campaign this week, using the five-day race to gauge his form ahead of a historic fifth Tour de France title bid. With a light race schedule and a narrow win at Romandie, the Slovenian aims to prove his dominance against a field including Primoz Roglic and Tom Pidcock.

Tadej Pogacar , the world champion and overwhelming favorite for a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title, will test his form one last time before the Grand Tour at the Tour of Switzerland, a five-day race starting this week.

The Slovenian superstar makes his debut at this event, and while his victory is widely anticipated, the real intrigue lies in his physical condition and weight. Pogacar has opted for an unusually light race schedule this season, with only 11 race days so far, compared to his main rival Jonas Vingegaard's 36. Despite this, Pogacar has amassed nine victories, showcasing his brilliance even with minimal racing.

However, his performance at the Tour de Romandie in early May raised questions, as he did not dominate as expected, winning by a narrow 42-second margin over Florian Lipowitz. Pogacar has since completed a block of altitude training and insists he feels strong and motivated. The Tour of Switzerland will be the final benchmark before the Tour de France, where he aims to join the elite group of five-time winners.

Pogacar's lighter schedule is a deliberate strategy, allowing him to peak at the right moment. He gained weight for the Spring Classics, where he won the Tour of Flanders but lost the sprint at Paris-Roubaix to Wout van Aert. Since then, he has focused on refining his form for the Tour. His main challenger, Vingegaard, has already won the Giro d'Italia, Paris-Nice, and the Tour of Catalonia, accumulating significant race miles.

Yet, Pogacar's nine wins in 11 days include dominant performances at the Tour of Catalonia and other events. The key question is whether Pogacar can shed the extra weight and regain his explosive climbing ability. In Romandie, he failed to distance Lipowitz on climbs, a worrying sign for a rider accustomed to annihilating rivals. The Tour of Switzerland will feature several mountain stages, providing a clear test of his climbing legs.

Teammates and rivals alike are watching closely, as Pogacar has not lost a week-long stage race since 2021, a streak he is eager to extend. In addition to Pogacar, the Tour of Switzerland boasts a strong field. Primoz Roglic, a five-time Grand Tour winner, is one of the few with the pedigree to challenge, but he has not won a race since the 2025 Tour of Catalonia and appears past his prime.

Tom Pidcock, who recovered from a serious crash in March, has shown promise but never won a major stage race. Richard Carapaz, Antonio Tiberi, and Lenny Martinez round out the contenders. The race will likely be a battle for second place behind Pogacar, unless the Slovenian shows unexpected weakness. The opening stage is a flat route, but the mountains will arrive soon.

Fans and pundits will scrutinize every pedal stroke for signs of Pogacar's readiness for the Tour de France. With his unbeaten streak in week-long races and a point to prove, the Tour of Switzerland promises high drama and a glimpse of the form that could make him the dominant force in July





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