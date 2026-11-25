Mauricio Pochettino fails to secure his first win as Manchester United manager in a 2-2 Champions League draw against Sporting Lisbon. Bruno Fernandes scored twice.

Mauricio Pochettino remains without a victory in his debut managerial stint at Manchester United after a chaotic 2-2 Champions League draw with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday. The Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens committed a critical error that allowed Luis Suarez to equalize, canceling out a two-goal performance from Bruno Fernandes against his former club.

Match Mechanics and Goal Scorers

The contest featured dramatic swings in momentum, beginning with United conceding two penalties in the first half. Luis Suarez converted the second of these opportunities after goalkeeper Lammens clattered Maxi Araujo. Fernandes responded early in the second half by converting a penalty awarded after Eduardo Quaresma fouled Martinez, restoring parity for the visitors.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino Defends Manchester United Mentality After Liverpool Defeat

Fernandes gave United the lead moments later when a low strike from distance appeared destined for the hands of Sporting keeper Kaique Pereira. The ball struck uneven turf and fortuitously bounced over the line, giving the midfielder a lucky break. Suarez later leveled the score with an acrobatic finish after Lammens spilled a high cross, ending the match in a draw.

Tactical Shifts and Managerial Pressure

This result followed a crushing 4-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool in the Premier League, which left Manchester United in 19th place. That disastrous start at the helm for Pochettino came after he replaced Michael Carrick as interim manager. The Belgian coach adjusted his formation by inserting Harry Maguire into a three-man defense and starting Joshua Zirkzee to replace the suspended Matheus Cunha.

Advertisement

Neither side initiated many risks during the opening stages, but the game intensified midway through the first half as United lost tactical control. Youri Tielemans received a second yellow card in stoppage time, adding to the erratic nature of the evening. Pochettino must now address these defensive frailties before the next scheduled fixture.

Controversial Decisions and Disallowed Goals

United endured frustrating moments when Amad Diallo's rebound goal was disallowed for a Youri Tielemans foul on Goncalo Inacio. The decision upset players who felt Tielemans had won the ball cleanly, echoing dissatisfaction from Leny Yoro's previously rescinded red card against Liverpool. Pochettino and his squad voiced discontent over the officiating throughout the intense encounter.

Later, a potential winner for United was nullified after Patrick Dorgu was deemed to have elbowed the goalkeeper during a corner mishandled by Pereira. VAR intervened to check the incident, leading to the goal being chalked off. Fernandes had also seen a free-kick narrowly miss the target as he sought to complete a hat-trick, highlighting the narrow margins that decided the result.

Contract Context and Immediate Consequences

Bruno Fernandes stated before the match that he had paused contract negotiations to focus on improving the team's form after a poor start to the season. The draw ensures Sporting maintains their competitive standing while Pochettino continues to search for his first win in charge. The result underscores the ongoing challenges United faces in stabilizing their performance across both domestic and European competitions.