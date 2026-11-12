Pochettino Appointed Manchester United Manager Following Carrick Sacking

Manchester United have confirmed Michael Carrick's departure and are set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as the new head coach, triggering a $10 million release clause from his USMNT role.

Manchester United officially confirmed the dismissal of interim manager Michael Carrick on Thursday and are proceeding with the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as the club's new head coach. The English football giants have agreed to pay a release clause valued at approximately $10 million to secure the Argentine coach from his position with the United States Men's National Team. Pochettino is scheduled to leave his duties with the USMNT immediately following their CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal matches against Honduras, which are set to take place on Saturday and Tuesday. This strategic move by the club hierarchy aims to bring immediate leadership stability to a squad currently struggling at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Carrick Departure and Tactical Failures

Michael Carrick, the former club captain, led the team to a respectable third-place finish in the Premier League during the previous season, earning a permanent two-year contract after guiding the side to Champions League qualification. However, his tenure has been marked by a severe downturn, with the team collecting only eight points from ten games in the current campaign, placing them firmly in the relegation zone. The club cited a disappointing start to the season and the inability to meet their ambitious goals as the primary reasons for the difficult decision to part ways with the 45-year-old tactician.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino Agrees to Replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United

Despite his struggles, Manchester United issued a statement praising Carrick's professional standards and dedication throughout his return to the club. The dismissal follows a chaotic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday, which served as his final match in charge. Prior to this result, internal tensions had begun to surface, particularly after Carrick dropped captain Bruno Fernandes following the midfielder's public criticism of tactical decisions. Additionally, defender Lisandro Martinez openly criticized the club's hierarchy for failing to secure top-quality signings during the summer transfer window, highlighting a disconnect between the coaching staff and the boardroom.

Recruitment Issues and Boardroom Overhaul

The decision to sack Carrick was reportedly finalized during a critical meeting in Monaco on Wednesday, attended by co-owner Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada, and director of football Jason Wilcox. Sources indicate that the board's frustration stemmed from the team's underwhelming performance and the lack of strategic direction, which were exacerbated by what many viewed as inadequate recruitment efforts during the off-season. Carrick's interim period, which initially impressed fans and analysts alike, has now been overshadowed by a record of just three wins from fifteen games across all competitions this season.

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Historically, this marks a significant moment for the club, as Carrick becomes the seventh permanent manager to be dismissed since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. The rapid turnover in coaching staff reflects ongoing instability at the highest levels of the organization. Gary Neville, a former United captain and Carrick's teammate, expressed strong condemnation of the manner in which the dismissal was handled, describing it as disgusting and comparable to constructive dismissal in other professional industries. Neville argued that the treatment of a club legend fell far below the standards expected in any reputable business environment.

Pochettino Experience and Future Outlook

Mauricio Pochettino brings extensive high-profile experience to Old Trafford, having managed top-tier clubs including Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain. His appointment signals a clear intent by the current ownership structure to stabilize the team and restore competitive credibility. Pochettino, who had recently signed a contract extension to remain with the United States through the 2030 World Cup, is poised to step into a high-pressure role that demands immediate tactical adjustments and player motivation. The club hopes his proven track record in developing young talent and implementing aggressive pressing systems will reverse the current decline.

The reaction from the fanbase has been mixed, with the Manchester United Supporters Trust describing Carrick's departure as another depressing moment in the club's modern history. The Trust explicitly blamed the Glazer family and minority shareholder Jim Ratcliffe for the continued burden of debt and the failure to deliver sporting excellence despite INEOS's earlier promises. As Pochettino prepares to take the helm, the club faces the daunting task of navigating the remainder of the season while addressing the structural issues that have plagued their performance in the Premier League for over two decades.