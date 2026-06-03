Please, don't call me moffie: A nuanced exploration of queer identity

Zubayr Charles's Please, don't call me moffie is a one-man production that examines the nuanced experiences of five queer, Coloured men in Cape Town, confronting toxic masculinity while embracing the multifaceted nature of identity.

Zubayr Charles 's Please , don't call me moffie examines the nuanced experiences of five queer, Coloured men in Cape Town , confronting toxic masculinity while embracing the multifaceted nature of identity.

The play, which has been performing at Suidoosterfees and KKNK, has opened for its official theatrical run at Cape Town's Artscape Arena. The one-man production is an intimate portrait of five queer, Coloured men in their late twenties, who face their past and present realities in monologue-style narrations, reflecting on their identities and belonging.

Each of the five characters represents and aims to subvert a queer stereotype often seen in mainstream media, such as Mushfeeq the Tragic Gay, Abdullah the 'Straight Man' character, Zayn the Sassy Gay, Eesa the Muscle Gay and Haroon the Repressed Gay. Through the lead actor Anzio September's shape-shifting performance and the intentional use of language across English, Afrikaans and Arabic, the show presents these archetypes through an undeniably Coloured and Capetonian lens.

The transitions between characters are signalled by audio associated with each person, while September changes costumes from a clothing line hanging across the stage. However, the staging of these transformations could have been better woven into the narrative itself to create a fluidity that avoids interrupting the audience's immersion in the world.

Over just a 60-minute runtime, the pacing of Please, don't call me moffie is beautifully controlled, so that no one character outstays their welcome or falls into the story's peripheries. Although we get only a glimpse into their lives, they are each afforded a satisfyingly rounded narrative. The play opens space for the coexistence of a spectrum of experiences, honouring the complexities that emerge at the intersections of culture, gender and sexual identity that shape our human identities.

In a Q&A on opening night, Charles and September spoke to the fact that we hold a multitude of selves within us, and it's this multidimensional nature of being human that allowed the two artists to create and inhabit the personalities of the story's five roles. Although the play holds both humour and pain with intentional sensitivity, giving the audience permission to laugh and grieve with each character, this production is not for those looking for a joyful reclamation of queer narratives.

Please, don't call me moffie is an emotionally charged reflection on and dissection of identity and trauma, bringing a violence that can seem so far away - in some distant unknown place - into the very country, city and room we reside in. Charles's work is fearless in confronting and critiquing the perpetuation of toxic masculinity in contemporary society, especially through digital channels.

The play has been met with a mixture of praise and criticism, with some praising its bold and unapologetic portrayal of queer experiences, while others have criticized its handling of certain themes and characters. Regardless, the play has sparked important conversations about identity, trauma, and toxic masculinity, and has left a lasting impact on the audience who have seen it





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Please Don't Call Me Moffie Zubayr Charles Anzio September Queer Identity Toxic Masculinity Cape Town

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