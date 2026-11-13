Benni McCarthy says Bafana Bafana would have gone further at World Cup under Pitso Mosimane

Kenya coach Benni McCarthy says South Africa would have done better at the last World Cup under Pitso Mosimane than under Hugo Broos, praising the freedom players now show before Friday's Afcon qualifier.

Kenya coach and Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy says South Africa would have gone even further at the last World Cup under current mentor Pitso Mosimane.

McCarthy made the claim as he prepares his Kenya side to face Bafana in Group D of the qualifiers for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). The match is set for Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday at 6pm. McCarthy believes players are now performing with freedom under Mosimane, compared to the tenure of predecessor Hugo Broos.

Also read Bafana Bafana vs Kenya: Mosimane's Harmony vs McCarthy's Chaos

Benn McCarthy Praises Pitso Mosimane

Broos guided South Africa to the last 32 of the recent global spectacle co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada a few months ago. McCarthy said the difference in the team's mood is clear to see. Local is lekker, you can see the players play with freedom, McCarthy said of Mosimane's tenure at Bafana. There is a lot of excitement and joy in the camp, and they have a coach who understands them now.

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He added that Mosimane understands the culture and what it means to bleed South African. McCarthy said it is amazing to see, and if only we had this at the World Cup, I think South Africa would have done a little better than they did. I am not criticising or saying anything bad about what the previous coach has done, McCarthy said.

But I just feel that when you watch Bafana now compared to then, there are so many players who were tense when they put on that Bafana jersey, with a bit of nervousness. But now, they play with so much freedom, and it is great, he said. As a South African, it is fantastic to see what the players and your country are doing, and I really wish they have endless success under the leadership of coach Pitso.

South Africa Eliminated By Canada

At the World Cup, Bafana were eliminated by one of the hosts, Canada, in the last 32. Canada beat South Africa 1-0 in Los Angeles in June. Broos retired after the global spectacle, opening a door for Mosimane's second stint at Safa House. McCarthy, a Bafana Bafana legend, now leads Kenya against his home country in the Afcon qualifiers.

The Group D clash at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday at 6pm will be a key test for both sides. McCarthy's comments underline how much he believes Mosimane has changed the atmosphere around the national team. He pointed to the joy and excitement in the camp as evidence that players are responding to a coach who understands them. McCarthy also stressed that his praise for Mosimane is not an attack on Broos.

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He said he respects what the previous coach achieved, including taking South Africa to the last 32 of the World Cup. But he believes the team's current style and freedom could have made a difference at the tournament. McCarthy's Kenya side will now try to stop Bafana when the qualifiers continue. The match carries extra significance for McCarthy, who is a celebrated former Bafana player.

McCarthy Wishes Endless Success

South Africa's World Cup run ended against Canada in Los Angeles in June. Broos retired after that campaign, and Mosimane returned for a second stint at Safa House. McCarthy said he wishes Mosimane and the players endless success. He also made clear that he is speaking as a South African who is proud to see the team enjoying its football again.

The Afcon qualifier between Kenya and Bafana Bafana is scheduled for Friday at 6pm at Orlando Amstel Arena. McCarthy's remarks have added spice to the build-up, but his focus remains on getting a result with Kenya. For Bafana, the game is a chance to continue the improved mood and freedom that McCarthy has highlighted. For McCarthy, it is a chance to beat the country where he made his name as a player and now watches with pride.