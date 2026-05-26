Plastic View fire: Tshwane says relocation plans underway after devastating fires

The City of Tshwane has acknowledged the challenges in relocating the homeless and deporting illegal foreigners after a series of devastating fires at informal settlements in Pretoria’s east. The DA’s Tshwane housing and human settlements spokesperson has a plan for Plastic View.

Tshwane says relocation plans are underway after another devastating fire at Plastic View highlighted ongoing informal settlement challenges. Picture: iStockFires at informal settlements such as Plastic View and Cemetery View in Pretoria’s east have not only become a recurring emergency with annual incidents, but also highlighted the city’s struggle to relocate the homeless and deport illegal foreigners.

City of Tshwane MMC for community safety Hannes Coetzee said about 150 shacks were damaged and a child died in Sunday morning’s fire at Plastic View. Cemetery View has also experienced a number of fires over the years, including 800 shacks destroyed in 2024, 300 in August 2023 and 400 in March 2022.

"Assessments are underway to determine the full extent of the damage and the number of families displaced by Sunday’s incident," Coetzee said. "When the fire started, residents were unable to evacuate everyone safely and the child was reported missing. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown," Coetzee said. The DA’s Tshwane housing and human settlements spokesperson Shaun Wilkinson said the party had a plan for Plastic View





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Plastic View Fire Informal Settlement Challenges Relocation Plans Homeless Illegal Foreigners

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