Planned Water Supply Disruptions Across Cape Town for Essential Maintenance and Upgrades

The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Directorate has announced scheduled water supply disruptions in various parts of the city this week. The interruptions are due to planned maintenance and infrastructure upgrades, including pipeline repairs, valve replacements, and construction projects. Residents are advised to use water sparingly and prepare for temporary shut-offs in affected areas.

The City of Cape Town ’s Water and Sanitation Directorate has issued a notice regarding planned water supply disruptions across various parts of the city this week.

The disruptions are part of essential maintenance and infrastructure upgrades to ensure the long-term reliability of the water supply system. The Faure Water Treatment Plant (WTP) RSE pipeline was shut down on Wednesday, 29 April, to repair a newly installed RSE inlet valve, affecting consumers supplied via this pipeline.

Additionally, the Blackheath WTP will undergo maintenance, reducing the city’s bulk water production capacity. Residents are urged to use water sparingly and limit usage to essential purposes to maintain system stability and protect bulk water storage levels. Several areas will experience temporary water shut-offs for critical repairs and upgrades. In Rondebosch and Mowbray, water will be cut off to replace a defective 100mm valve in Harris Road, impacting the Rondebosch Medical Centre, Harris Road, and the Rondebosch Golf Club.

Belmont Avenue and Forest Road will also see water supply interruptions on Tuesday for valve replacement as part of the pipeline replacement project. Similarly, Montrose Avenue will face a shut-off on Thursday to switch from a bypass to a new water main. Bergvliet and Constantia will experience disruptions for construction and connections to newly installed pipelines, while Tygerdal, Glenwood, Townsend Estate, and Goodwood Estate will have water turned off for valve installations and tie-ins along Townsend Road.

Delft 1 and Delft 2 will be affected due to housing project construction requiring tie-ins to the city’s water main. Other areas such as Pinedine Road, Glencairn, Lotus River, Eureka Estate, Hanover Park, Pinati Estate, Athlone Industria, and parts of Hanover Street will also see temporary water shut-offs for various construction and connection activities. The City has scheduled these disruptions to minimize impact, but some maintenance tasks may take longer than expected.

On Wednesday, 6 May, from 9am to 4pm, maintenance work in certain areas may cause intermittent water supply. The directorate will also conduct visual leak detection as part of water demand management efforts to save water and reduce losses. Residents are advised to stay informed about the schedule and prepare for potential disruptions by storing water where possible





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Cape Town Water Supply Maintenance Infrastructure Disruptions

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