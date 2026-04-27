Planned Water Supply Disruptions Across Cape Town – April/May 2026

The City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Directorate announces planned maintenance and infrastructure upgrades resulting in potential water supply disruptions in Oranjezicht, Lakeside, Ocean View, Hout Bay, Constantia, Kommetjie, and areas in Bellville. Residents are advised to prepare accordingly.

The City of Cape Town 's Water and Sanitation Directorate has announced planned maintenance work across several areas, leading to potential water supply disruptions. This essential work is being undertaken to improve and maintain the city’s water infrastructure, ultimately benefiting all customers.

Residents in the affected zones are strongly advised to be aware of the scheduled work and to take proactive measures to prepare for possible interruptions. A key recommendation is to store water in clean, sealed containers as a precautionary step. While not all residents will necessarily experience a loss of water supply, this preparation ensures readiness should a disruption occur. The planned disruptions will impact several specific locations on Wednesday, April 29th, 2026, between 09:00 and 16:00.

These include areas in Oranjezicht, specifically Myrtle Street (between Hiddingh Street and Schoonder Street), Hiddingh Avenue (between Rus in Urbe Avenue and Mill Street), and Upper Orange Street, Belmont Avenue, and Montrose Avenue. Additionally, the water supply to Lakeside, Ocean View, and Hout Bay will be affected during the same timeframe. It’s important to note that while the work is not anticipated to cause complete outages, intermittent water supply issues are possible throughout the day in these areas.

Further work is scheduled for Thursday, April 30th, 2026, from 08:00 to 18:00 on Silvermine Road in Constantia. This is to facilitate the safe completion of construction related to a newly installed water pipeline along Meadow Lane and Dale Street, Constantia, at the intersection of Meadow Lane with Parish Road, connecting it to the existing water reticulation system.

The work will also impact Disa Avenue, Husskison Road, Lighthouse Road and surrounding areas in Kommetjie, with a temporary shut-off scheduled from 09:00 to 19:30 on Wednesday, April 29th, 2026. This shut-off will specifically affect Lighthouse Road, Disa Avenue, Stelitzia Road, Nerina Avenue, Clan Monroe Avenue, Aloe Road, and the immediate vicinity.

Beyond these scheduled disruptions, zero-pressure tests (ZPT) and conditional assessments will be conducted on the water supply network, which may also result in temporary water supply interruptions in various locations. In a separate but related development, the City of Cape Town has contracted PPD Engineering and Hardware Supplies to conduct site surveys in preparation for the installation of smart water meters.

Teams from PPD will be visiting selected properties in Bellville CBD, Bellville, Belgravia (Bellville), Arauna, Airport City, Beaconvale, Avalon Estate, and Avondale (Parow) between May 5th and May 11th, 2026. These surveys are a crucial step in the process of upgrading the city’s water metering infrastructure, aiming to improve water management and efficiency. Residents in these areas are encouraged to cooperate with the survey teams to ensure the smooth and timely completion of this important project.

The Directorate emphasizes the importance of these infrastructure improvements for the long-term sustainability and reliability of the city’s water supply. Residents are encouraged to stay informed about updates and potential disruptions through official city channels, including the City of Cape Town website and social media platforms. The city appreciates the patience and understanding of residents during these necessary maintenance and upgrade activities





CapeTownEtc / 🏆 17. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Water Supply Cape Town Maintenance Disruptions Infrastructure

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cape Town Luxury Property Market Shows Strong RecoveryCape Town’s high-end property market is experiencing a resurgence, with luxury apartments on the Atlantic Seaboard and in the City Bowl attracting strong demand from local and international buyers. Sales are accelerating, prices are stabilizing, and demand continues to outstrip supply.

Read more »

Manzi the Mascot Promotes Water Conservation in Cape Town LibrariesCape Town is deploying life-size cut-outs of its water conservation mascot, Manzi, in libraries city-wide to raise awareness and encourage residents to save water, especially with anticipated lower rainfall volumes.

Read more »

E-cigarettes top list of inhaled substances among SA learners: Study - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.University of Cape Town found that e-cigarettes are now the most commonly used inhaled substance

Read more »

Eskom Announces Planned 9-Hour Power Outage in GautengEskom will implement a scheduled 9-hour power outage in Pretoria East, Gauteng on Tuesday, April 28th, to perform critical maintenance on its distribution network. Several residential estates including Mooikloof and Akasia will be affected. The outage aims to improve infrastructure reliability and prevent future unplanned disruptions.

Read more »

One Man Show Picnic Brings Unique Open-Air Experience to Cape TownThe One Man Show Picnic is coming to Cape Town on May 9, 2026, offering a full-day experience that blends R&B, soulful house, and familiar tunes in a relaxed picnic setting that evolves into an energetic night-time party. The event focuses on creating a seamless flow from calm daytime grooves to vibrant nightlife, fostering connection and shared experiences.

Read more »

Water supply outages to hit multiple Cape Town suburbs this weekPlanned maintenance will disrupt water supply in several Cape Town areas this week. Here’s the full list of affected suburbs and times.

Read more »