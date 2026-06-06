Planned Power Outage in Mamelodi for Heatherley Substation Upgrades

The City of Tshwane will implement a 10-hour power shutdown in parts of Mamelodi to conduct essential maintenance and upgrades at the Heatherley Substation. Residents are advised to prepare for the interruption and heed safety warnings.

The City of Tshwane's Energy and Electricity Business Unit has announced a scheduled power shutdown for parts of Mamelodi on both days, as part of essential planned maintenance and upgrading work at the Heatherley Substation .

The interruption will last a full 10 hours each day, aimed at improving the reliability and efficiency of the electricity network. During this period, crews will shut down the 132kV-to-11kV transformer at the substation to connect the 11kV panels and carry out other critical infrastructure upgrades. The shutdown will affect several areas within Mamelodi, and the city is urging all affected residents to exercise caution throughout the outage.

In its statement, the city warns that customers must treat all electrical installations as live during the interruption, meaning residents should not assume wiring or appliances are safe to touch, even when the power is off. This safety advisory is crucial to prevent accidents and ensure public safety during the maintenance window.

The city has also provided contact details for inquiries: residents can call 012 358 9999 and select option 3, or SMS the word "power" followed by their account number to the specified number for further assistance. Acknowledging the disruption, the City of Tshwane issued an apology in its media alert, stating it "apologises profusely for the inconvenience that may be caused as a result of the above-mentioned work.

" Residents in the affected areas are strongly advised to plan ahead, charge all necessary devices, store adequate water, and make alternative arrangements for the day to mitigate the impact of the power loss. This maintenance is part of ongoing efforts to modernize the city's electrical infrastructure, reduce load shedding incidents, and provide more stable power supply to communities in the long term.

While short-term disruptions are inevitable, such upgrades are critical for addressing aging infrastructure and meeting growing energy demands. The city emphasizes that this work is necessary to prevent more extensive and prolonged outages in the future. Affected communities are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and to cooperate with the utility teams during this period. The focus remains on ensuring that the upgrades are completed safely and efficiently, with minimal risk to residents and property.

By investing in these improvements, the city aims to enhance service delivery and build a more resilient energy network for all its constituents





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Power Outage Mamelodi Heatherley Substation City Of Tshwane Electricity Maintenance

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