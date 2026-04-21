PJ Botha Poised for Century Milestone as Lions Prepare for Connacht Clash

Lions stalwart PJ Botha approaches his 100th franchise cap this weekend, reflecting on a decade of selfless service as the team prepares for a critical United Rugby Championship fixture against Connacht at Ellis Park.

The Lions are preparing for a momentous occasion this weekend at Ellis Park as PJ Botha, affectionately known as Beertjie, stands on the precipice of a significant professional achievement. The 28-year-old hooker is expected to run out for his 100th cap for the franchise, a testament to his enduring dedication and work rate over the past decade.

While teammates like Francke Horn, Morne van den Berg, and Quan Horn frequently capture the headlines and the public imagination, Botha has carved out a reputation as the quintessential team player—a silent engine room worker who performs the gritty, thankless tasks that provide the foundation for the team success. His consistent performances have been a hallmark of the Lions' efforts throughout the season, characterized by tireless defensive shifts and expert set-piece management.

During last weekend's dominant 54-12 victory over the Glasgow Warriors, Botha once again demonstrated his immense value to the squad. Beyond his physical output, which included nine tackles and two turnovers, his technical proficiency at the line-out was instrumental in neutralizing the opposition's counter-attacking threats.

Assistant coach Julian Redelinghuys was quick to shower praise on his charge, emphasizing that while Botha may not be the type of player who grabs the spotlight in mainstream media or post-match highlight reels, his peers hold him in the highest regard. Redelinghuys noted that Botha is a foundational pillar of the franchise, and the entire team is eager to celebrate his milestone with a performance that honors his decade of service.

For Botha himself, the journey has been one of resilience, defined by a pragmatic mindset and the constant need to adapt after various coaching cycles and team rebuilds.

Looking ahead to the upcoming clash against Connacht, the Lions understand that the challenge will be significantly different from the battle against the Glasgow Warriors. Connacht arrives at Ellis Park on the back of a six-match unbeaten streak, currently sitting in ninth place and hungry to bridge the four-point gap between them and the fourth-placed Lions.

Botha has cautioned his teammates about the tactical shift required for this encounter, noting that while Scottish teams often prefer a deeper defensive structure, the Irish side favors a flatter, more aggressive attacking game that demands constant defensive alertness. The Lions are also managing several fitness concerns following the heavy physical toll of their previous outing.

With uncertainty still surrounding the availability of prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye due to an ongoing administrative process and minor injuries hampering stars like Henco van Wyk, the coaching staff is balancing the need for recovery with the necessity of fielding their strongest side. As the match approaches, the focus remains on ensuring that the collective spirit of the squad rises to the occasion for Botha's 100th appearance, reinforcing their push for a top-eight finish in the United Rugby Championship.





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