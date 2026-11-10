Mosimane recalls Lyle Foster for Bafana Bafana's back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Kenya

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has included striker Lyle Foster in his squad for two Afcon qualifiers against Kenya after leaving him out of last month's camp.

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has challenged striker Lyle Foster to grab the opportunity he is giving him with both hands. Mosimane excluded Foster from his first camp last month.

In that camp Bafana won two Afcon qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea before outwitting Egypt in a friendly in Cairo. Mosimane has now included Foster in the squad to do duty in two back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Kenya. The first game is billed for Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday at 6pm. The second one is in Nairobi four days later.

Also read Mosimane vs McCarthy: What Bafana Bafana vs Kenya means

Foster Back in Squad for Kenya Qualifiers

Foster scored twice in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Mosimane said those goals cannot be forgotten. He said it is important to give the striker a chance to be around the team again. The coach said the appetite is there and can only be seen at training and in the match.

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Speaking at a press conference at Milpark yesterday, Mosimane called Foster a very good striker. He said Foster is a top player but warned that in football yesterday's price is not today's price. He said the decision now rests with the player. It is not up to me, it is up to him now, Mosimane said.

Foster, who struggled with mental health issues in the past, recently joined US Major League Soccer side Houston Dynamo on loan. He moved from English second-tier side Burnley. The 26-year-old has since scored a goal from eight appearances in the US. Mosimane admitted he has had private chats with Foster about his state of mind.

Private Chats Focus on Mental Health

He stressed it was crucial to keep those chats confidential. He said the player must step up to regain the form that saw him join Burnley from Belgian club KVC Westerlo in January 2025. We had a private conversation, Mosimane explained. I cannot say what we talk about because I must protect myself and the player, and respect because that space is sacred.

We need to build trust and confidence within the team or between me and the players. Mosimane said he believes Foster is playing a few minutes and not 90 minutes. He said it is very good that Foster is starting and all that. But he added that Foster still has a lot of work to catch up to be at his peak, where he was when he went to the UK.

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By yesterday afternoon, of the seven overseas-based players only Olwethu Makhanya, Luther Singh and Ime Okon trained. Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Puso Dithejane and Samukele Kabini were expected to arrive last night.