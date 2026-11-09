Mosimane recalls Foster for Kenya qualifiers and demands he prove his form

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has recalled striker Lyle Foster for two Afcon qualifiers against Kenya and challenged him to show the hunger and form that earned his move to Burnley.

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has recalled striker Lyle Foster for two back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and challenged him to grab the opportunity with both hands.

The first match is billed for Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday at 6pm, with the second fixture in Nairobi four days later. Mosimane included Foster after excluding him from his first camp last month. In that previous camp Bafana won two Afcon qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea before outwitting Egypt in a friendly in Cairo. Foster was left out of that squad and has now been handed a second chance.

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Mosimane Sets Terms for Foster Recall

Speaking at Milpark, Mosimane said the striker must demonstrate his hunger and commitment on the training ground and during matches rather than rely on reputation. He said it is not up to me, it is up to him now. Mosimane acknowledged Foster remains a long way off the peak he reached before moving to the United Kingdom. He said he needs to see the appetite, and that can only be seen at training and in the game.

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The coach also reminded critics of what Foster has contributed to the national team, particularly in qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and previous Afcon competitions. Foster scored twice in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Mosimane said Foster is a very good striker and a top player, and that the goals he scored for Bafana cannot be forgotten. But he added that in football yesterday's price is not today's price, just like in business.

Foster, who has struggled with mental health issues in the past, recently joined US Major League Soccer side Houston Dynamo on loan from English second-tier club Burnley. He has scored one goal from eight appearances in the US. Mosimane revealed he has held private conversations with Foster about his state of mind but refused to disclose details. He said that space is sacred and that trust and confidence must be built between him and the players.

Other World Cup Squad Members Considered

The coach said Foster is currently playing fewer minutes rather than full 90-minute matches, though it is good that he is starting. He insisted Foster still has a lot of work to catch up to reach his peak. Foster joined Burnley from Belgian club KVC Westerlo in January 2025. His reputation will not be enough to secure a regular place, and the 26-year-old must show he can still deliver at the expected level.

Mosimane emphasised that the same approach applies to other players who were part of the World Cup squad but missed the previous selection, including Tshepang Moremi and Thalente Mbatha. He said all of those players were part of the World Cup group and must be given a chance if they are still at the same level physically and mentally, because everyone in the squad is talented.

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Foster now has an opportunity to make a statement during the Kenya double-header, with Mosimane making it clear that selection will be determined by performance rather than reputation. By yesterday afternoon, of the seven overseas-based players only Olwethu Makhanya, Luther Singh and Ime Okon had trained. Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Puso Dithejane and Samukele Kabini were expected to arrive last night.