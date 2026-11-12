Mosimane demands fairness as McCarthy praises Bafana transformation

Pitso Mosimane says every Bafana Bafana player must earn their place regardless of reputation, while Benni McCarthy praises the new coach's immediate impact ahead of Kenya's Afcon qualifiers.

Pitso Mosimane has told his Bafana Bafana squad that every player must earn their place regardless of reputation. The coach stressed that only hard work and performances will decide who wears the national team jersey.

Mosimane, 62, insisted he will not select players simply because of their names or status. He said competition for places must remain fair and that those performing in their positions deserve recognition and respect. Speaking to journalists, Mosimane said: It is not that we are paving ways for names. I have to be honest and give the boys a fair chance to play and to make them aware that if you work hard you will keep the jersey.

Also read Bafana Bafana vs Kenya: Mosimane's Harmony vs McCarthy's Chaos

He added that players must respect anyone who is playing well in their position when they are not around. The same principle, he said, applies to established players returning from absence. Mosimane pointed out that Bafana are not yet at a stage where one player's reputation should outweigh the collective demands of the team. He said: We are not yet in a position where we have Lionel Messi as the boss of the team.

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Mosimane Cites Mbappe And Bellingham

He referenced Europe's biggest stars to explain his position. He acknowledged the influence of Kylian Mbappe but stressed that selection is backed by performances week in and week out when players are fit and ready. He then pointed to Jude Bellingham as an example of a player who returned from injury and proved he deserved his place.

Mosimane said Bellingham showed the coach he deserved to be back and there are no arguments when you do what he did at the World Cup. Benni McCarthy has lauded the impact Mosimane has quickly had on Bafana Bafana, saying it brings him nothing but pride as a local boy. McCarthy spoke ahead of guiding Kenya against Bafana in the first leg of the back-to-back Afcon qualifiers at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday.

Mosimane took over from Hugo Broos early last month and made an immediate impact by winning his first three games, including crucial Afcon qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea. He has maintained the core foundation Broos built while bringing a fresh perspective. That blend has ensured an enterprising brand of football, though there is still ample room for improvement. McCarthy took note of the transformation and shared his opinion of Mosimane's first three games in charge.

Benni McCarthy Praises New Freedom

Local is lekker, McCarthy said. You can see now that the players are playing with freedom. There is a lot of excitement and joy within the camp. They have got a coach now that understands them, the culture, and what it means to bleed South African.

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It is amazing to see. While applauding Bafana's first-ever knockout-stage finish under Broos at the World Cup finals in North America in winter, McCarthy believes the team could have gone further under the new leadership and format. If we had only seen that at the World Cup, I think South Africa would have done better than what they did, McCarthy added. I am not criticising or saying anything bad about what the previous coach has done.

But when you watch Bafana now, it is different. Before, a lot of players were very tense when they put on that shirt, showing a bit of nervousness, but now they play with so much freedom. McCarthy has vowed that they will make Bafana sweat for any points in the back-to-back qualifiers, but has wished Bafana and Mosimane nothing but the best going forward.

Mosimane Warns Against Underestimating Kenya

He said it is great when you are a South African and see what your country is doing and what the players are doing, and wished them endless success under the leadership of coach Pitso. Mosimane insists Bafana Bafana must keep top spot in Group D, warning his side not to underestimate McCarthy's Kenya in the upcoming qualifiers.

He also maintains that club coaches do not influence his selections, confirming he will pick his best available players, including Oswin Appollis, against Kenya.