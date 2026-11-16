Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane insists Kenya are not underdogs for Tuesday's AFCON qualifier, stating the team is strong regardless of the venue.

Pitso Mosimane has firmly dismissed claims that the Kenya national team are underdogs ahead of their crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group D qualifier. The South African coach emphasized that his opponents deserve respect regardless of the match location, challenging the narrative that Bafana Bafana are guaranteed winners.

The upcoming fixture is scheduled for Tuesday at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, with kickoff set for 6pm South African time. This match represents a critical juncture for Bafana Bafana as they seek to regain their standing in the qualifying group after a recent stalemate.

Also read Pitso Mosimane Relies on Team Character for Bafana Bafana Win Against Kenya

Group D Standings and Qualification Path

Bafana Bafana currently face a difficult path to the tournament as they sit in second place in Group D. The team drew 2-2 at home against Kenya in Orlando on Friday, a result that has intensified pressure on the squad to secure a victory in Nairobi.

Guinea has moved to the top of the group following a 3-1 win over Eritrea in Cairo on Monday. Guinea currently holds nine points, placing them two points clear of Bafana Bafana, who have seven points. This gap means South Africa cannot rely on other results and must manage their own destiny.

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Kenya qualifies automatically as a co-host of next year's tournament, which alters the strategic dynamics of the group. Bafana Bafana must finish ahead of Guinea to secure their spot in the final tournament, making this upcoming match against Kenya a high-stakes encounter for the South African coaching staff.

Mosimane Respects Kenyan Team Strength

Mosimane stated clearly that the home advantage changes the perspective on the match dynamics. He noted that if the game were not being played on Kenyan soil, the assessment of the teams might differ, but in Nairobi, the status of the underdog does not apply to the hosts.

The coach described Kenya as a good team that has proven its capability. He refused to dismiss the potential of Benni McCarthy's squad, acknowledging their ability to compete at this level. This respectful stance highlights the seriousness with which Mosimane views the challenge.

The pressure on Mosimane is significant, as any failure to win in Nairobi could impact his reputation as one of Africa's premier coaches. A loss would complicate Bafana's qualification hopes and raise questions about the team's readiness for the continental tournament.

Coaching Philosophy and External Comparisons

Mosimane argued that the national team's mission is bigger than any individual coach. He emphasized that placing oneself above the game is an arrogant approach that ignores the unpredictable nature of football. This philosophy underscores his decision to respect the Kenyan side rather than underestimate them.

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He pointed out that many coaches in the continent have performed exceptionally well, potentially surpassing his own achievements. This humility reflects a broader understanding of the competitive landscape in African football. It serves as a reminder that past success does not guarantee future victories.

The coach cited examples from the World Cup to illustrate that even the most decorated managers face challenges. He mentioned Carlo Ancelotti, a manager with numerous Champions League titles, who experienced difficulties with Brazil during the tournament. This comparison reinforces the idea that football does not care about the pedigree of the coaches involved.

Next Steps for Bafana Bafana

With the qualifier looming on Tuesday, Bafana Bafana must focus on executing a perfect game plan. The team needs to overcome the two-point deficit to Guinea and secure the win that will keep their qualification hopes alive.

The match in Nairobi will serve as a test of the squad's resilience and tactical discipline. Success is not just about winning a single game but about maintaining the momentum required to finish atop Group D.

As the team prepares for the away fixture, the message from the coaching staff is clear: respect the opponent and focus on performance. The outcome of this match will have lasting implications for the team's trajectory leading up to AFCON 2027.