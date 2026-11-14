Pitso Mosimane Defends Squad Choices After Bafana Bafana's 2-2 Draw With Kenya

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane strongly rejects media criticism regarding his defensive lineup selection following a 2-2 draw against Kenya in the 2027 AFCON qualifier.

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane forcefully defended his tactical decisions after his team was held to a 2-2 draw by Kenya in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifier. The match took place at the Orlando Amstel Arena and resulted in frustration for the South African manager, who faced sharp criticism from the media regarding his squad selections.

Mosimane Rejects Lineup Criticism

Chief among the controversies was the decision to omit central defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi from the starting lineup despite his return from injury. Mosimane chose to start Ime Okon and Olwethu Makhanya in central defense, a pairing that had successfully conceded only one goal in the opening two qualifiers of the campaign. When reporters suggested that leaving out Mbokazi contributed to the defensive frailties displayed against the Kenyan side, the coach reacted with visible anger and disbelief.

Also read Benni McCarthy says Bafana Bafana would have gone further at World Cup under Pitso Mosimane

The coach questioned the validity of such external judgments, asking the media if they believed the loss was due to personnel choices or the team's failure to capitalize on scoring opportunities. He challenged the narrative that he should be held accountable for selecting specific players, emphasizing that the team had squandered numerous clear chances to win the match. Mosimane expressed that he did not want to lose the respect of the press by engaging in defensive arguments over who should have played.

Match Dynamics and Key Errors

The game itself was a tense affair that showcased the stark difference in clinical finishing between the two sides. Kenya took an early lead through an own goal by Amos Wanjala in the ninth minute. However, Bafana Bafana equalized before halftime when Michael Olunga converted a penalty just a minute before the break. The South African side dominated much of the possession and created several high-quality opportunities to take the lead again.

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Players such as Iqraam Rayners, Tshepang Moremi, and Lyle Foster missed fantastic chances to score, leaving the scoreboard unchanged for the majority of the second half. The breakthrough finally came in the 76th minute when Relebohile Mofokeng hit the post before slotting the ball home to restore Bafana Bafana's lead. However, the victory was snatched away in the dying moments of the game when Olwethu Makhanya failed to clear a bouncing ball, allowing Ryan Ogam to surge forward and level the scores at 2-2.

Focus On Missed Opportunities

Mosimane was quick to pivot the conversation away from the defensive lineup and toward the team's poor finishing. He pointed out that football is not determined by ball possession or the volume of chances created, but by the ability to take them when they arise. The coach highlighted that Kenya had utilized their limited opportunities effectively to cause an upset, whereas his team had been wasteful in front of goal.

The manager expressed disappointment at the number of chances missed, describing it as a serious issue that needs to be addressed. He noted that in South Africa, teams can afford to miss many goals, but the standard for international competition requires higher precision. This draw keeps Bafana Bafana at the top of Group D but makes their situation more precarious heading into the next fixture.

Upcoming Fixtures And Team Status

The result leaves the South African team in a vulnerable position ahead of their next match. Bafana Bafana is scheduled to travel to Nairobi on Tuesday to face Benni McCarthy's Harambee Stars again. The upcoming clash will be critical for maintaining their standing in the group and securing qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The team must now address their finishing issues and defensive solidity before this high-stakes return leg.

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While the team remains top of the group, the dropped points serve as a warning sign for the coaching staff. The manager's insistence on focusing on missed chances rather than lineup controversies suggests a desire to improve offensive efficiency. The squad will need to demonstrate better clinical performance in Nairobi to ensure their AFCON hopes remain on track after this resilient performance from Kenya.