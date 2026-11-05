Mosimane names final 27-man Bafana squad for Kenya Afcon qualifiers

Pitso Mosimane has named his final 27-man Bafana Bafana squad for back-to-back 2027 Afcon qualifiers against Kenya, dropping Themba Zwane and including injured Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena.

Pitso Mosimane has named his final 27-man Bafana Bafana squad for the back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against co-hosts Kenya at Orlando Stadium on Friday, November 13, and in Nairobi four days later.

The squad includes injured Mamelodi Sundowns duo Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena. Mosimane explained he can only decide whether to drop them if they do not feature in the Caf Super Cup final between Sundowns and USM Alger on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium at 3pm. Both Williams and Mokoena have been recovering and missed recent club fixtures.

Also read Mosimane picks 12 Sundowns players in latest Bafana Bafana selection

Mosimane Defends Injured Duo Selection

Mosimane defended their selection, saying: Those are key players for us, who have been leading us to the first Afcon, the second Afcon and the Fifa World Cup and they have been part of the games of Guinea and Eritrea. So, they are very important players and we wait for the last time where we say, the doctors must tell me to rule them out.

Then we can bring other players like we brought Tshepang Moremi last time. He added: We have to give them the benefit of the doubt because you and I do not know. What if they play on Sunday? And I ruled them out today.

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You will ask me, you have left Teboho and Ronwen out and I come to you and say they are injured. We have to be careful with the national team, we wait until the end. It is a very tricky thing, I would rather play safe than to regret it, until I know that the player is not available. One of the notable omissions was Themba Zwane.

Dropping Themba Zwane Emotional Decision

Dropping the 37-year-old - whom Mosimane had praised glowingly upon returning to the Bafana hot seat two months ago - was not easy. Mosimane acknowledged that leaving Zwane out also means losing a vital source of tactical input. It was a bit difficult for the forward line, Mosimane said. It was an emotional one because I had to drop Mshishi.

He is also my coach, by the way. He helps me with the analysis of youngsters, saying: Coach, this is this player's strength. I left a coach behind. Mosimane emphasised that the decision was made with the team's future in mind, pointing out that younger attacking options provide the freshness and clinical edge needed up front - areas where the veteran playmaker has recently found the going tough.

I also had to ask myself: Are we burying Lyle? Is he 35 years old? Is he not a good player anymore? Mosimane explained.

Should we forget who scored the goals that qualified us for the Afcon and the World Cup? If I do not call him, people will say: He is emotional and supports Zwane. This decision was not about talent; it was very emotional. While the buck stops with Mosimane on selection matters, he extended the courtesy of calling Zwane directly to explain his omission - a conversation that only deepened his admiration for the veteran's character.

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Yes, I called him to explain. He took it very well because he is a consummate professional, Mosimane added. Themba Zwane is a role model. He said: Coach, relax.

Let us give Lyle a chance. We are playing at home. He is deadly inside the box, and he can score for us. Zwane remains eligible for Bafana as long as he stays active and competitive.

Mbokazi Returns Ndlovu Replaces Injured Maseko

However, admitting that other players now sit ahead of him in the pecking order strongly indicates that his international career may have run its course. In other squad changes, Chicago Fire centre back Mbekezeli Mbokazi makes his return from injury, while on-form Siyanda Ndlovu was also included. Nkosinathi Sibisi was dropped alongside Zwane, while Thapelo Maseko was not selected due to his injury. Mosimane said Ndlovu is a perfect replacement for Maseko.

I think if you look at his last four games, I think he came out with two man-of-the-matches. Scoring and assists are also a little bit of a duplicate of Maseko, he said. I like those wingers, some people like wingers who turn around. I like that.

Go inside, one vs one, go behind, those are kind of my wingers. He is that kind of player who has intensity, but we still need to check him in the national team because here, it is not the same as club level. We need to create a big pool of players. The full Bafana squad is: Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss.

Defenders: Aubrey Modiba, Samukelo Kabini, Fawaaz Basadien, Thapelo Morena, Thabang Matuludi, Olwethu Makhanya, Ime Okon, Lebone Seema, Mbekezeli Mbokazi. Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole, Bathusi Aubaas, Brooklyn Poggenpoel. Strikers: Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster, Cassius Mailula, Oswin Appollis, Puso Dithejane, Tashreeq Matthews, Relebohile Mofokeng, Luther Singh, Tshepang Moremi, Siyanda Ndlovu. Mosimane emphasized that the timing of the Caf Super Cup allows for a last-minute assessment of player fitness without compromising the national team's readiness for the qualifiers.

He noted that he will wait until the very end to receive definitive instructions from team doctors before ruling anyone out. The coach also stressed the need to build a large and versatile pool of players to ensure depth and resilience throughout the qualification campaign. The coaching staff will continue to monitor the fitness levels of all selected individuals as they prepare for the intense schedule ahead.