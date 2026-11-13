Pitso Mosimane Criticizes Bafana Bafana Conversion Issues After 2-2 AFCON Draw

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane highlights the team's inability to convert chances after a 2-2 draw against Kenya in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has identified the national team's persistent failure to convert scoring opportunities as the primary reason for their disappointing 2-2 draw against Kenya during the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. The match, which took place on Friday evening at the Orlando Amstel Arena, saw South Africa twice take the lead but ultimately settle for a point after Kenya secured a late equalizer.

The decisive moment arrived late in the game when Kenya striker Ryan Ogam scored to snatch a draw, denying the South African squad all three points. Despite dominating large portions of the encounter and creating numerous attacking situations, Bafana Bafana could not capitalize on their superiority, leaving the coaching staff and players frustrated with the result.

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Core Details of The Match Result

The 2-2 scoreline reflects a match where possession and chance creation did not translate into a victory. South Africa controlled the flow of the game and established leads on multiple occasions, demonstrating their ability to break down the Kenyan defense. However, the inability to finish these clear-cut chances allowed Kenya to remain competitive throughout the contest.

Kenya displayed remarkable efficiency in front of goal, managing to utilize their limited opportunities to equalize twice. This outcome highlighted a critical disparity in the match: while Bafana Bafana generated volume in attack, Kenya provided precision in execution. The late goal by Ryan Ogam proved to be the difference, ensuring that South Africa could not secure the win needed to maintain momentum.

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Pitso Mosimane On Team Performance

Speaking to the media immediately after the final whistle, Pitso Mosimane acknowledged the complexities of the result but remained firm in his assessment of the team's shortcomings. He emphasized that football results are determined by conversion rates rather than possession statistics. Mosimane pointed out that Kenya demonstrated how to win games by making the most of their few chances, a trait South Africa currently lacks.

The head coach stated that creating situations and dominating possession count for very little if a team fails to take its opportunities. He noted that Kenya does not need much to cause an upset, as evidenced by their ability to score with limited input. This comment underscores a recurring theme in Mosimane's tenure: the squad's struggle to convert dominance into goals.

Mosimane admitted that the team's inability to convert opportunities is an ongoing problem that requires immediate attention. He suggested that the current trajectory is unsustainable for a team aiming for high honors. The coach's candid remarks highlight the pressure on the attackers to improve their finishing skills and mental resilience in front of goal.

Impact On 2027 AFCON Qualification

The draw leaves Bafana Bafana at the top of their qualification group, but the three points dropped represent a significant setback in their campaign. The team must now win their remaining three matches to secure qualification for the 2027 tournament. Any further drops in points could jeopardize their status as favorites to reach the continental championship.

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South Africa's position remains favorable, but the margin for error has diminished significantly. The team cannot afford to let leads slip away in future fixtures, as the competition for the remaining spots is intense. The coaching staff will likely use this match as a case study to demonstrate the importance of clinical finishing to the players.

Next Steps And Future Fixtures

Bafana Bafana will now turn their attention to a crucial return fixture scheduled for Tuesday. The team is set to travel to face Kenya in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. This match will serve as a direct test of the team's ability to bounce back from the frustration of the Friday draw.

The upcoming game against Kenya is vital for Bafana Bafana's qualification campaign. Winning this fixture will help restore confidence and maintain their position at the summit of the group. The team will need to address the conversion issues highlighted by Mosimane to ensure they do not repeat the mistakes made at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

As the qualification journey continues, the focus will remain on translating possession into goals. The success of the Bafana Bafana campaign hinges on the squad's ability to learn from this experience and execute more effectively in the remaining matches. The stakes are high, and every point collected in the coming weeks will be critical for securing a spot at the 2027 AFCON.