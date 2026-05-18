Pitbull owner sentenced to six years' direct imprisonment for robberies in Kensington

A Kensington man has been sentenced to six years in prison for allegedly using a pitbull to frighten residents during robberies, reducing a community's fear of attacks.

A Kensington man was sentenced to six years' direct imprisonment for allegedly using a pitbull to frighten residents during robberies, bringing relief to a community living in fear.

The case followed a July robbery at a park where a resident was approached while sitting alone, with authorities identifying the suspect as someone linked to similar robberies in the area where the dog was used to threaten victims. The City's Animal Control Unit was heavily involved in the investigation after prosecutors ordered officers to remove the pitbull from the suspect's home





CapeTownEtc / 🏆 17. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pitbull Kensington Robberies Sentencing Animal Control Aggression

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eskom delivers first full year without load-shedding in eight yearsEskom's achievement signifies a shift from a recovering grid to a stable, high-performing power system, restoring national confidence and providing a stable platform for continued performance improvement.

Read more »

Pearson Conservatory in St George’s Park Revived After 140 YearsThe historic Pearson Conservatory, a prefabricated glass and steel greenhouse shipped from Scotland and assembled in Gqeberha in 1882, is being restored and reopened to the public through community efforts, preserving one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s iconic landmarks.

Read more »

Aaron Rai becomes first Englishman in 105 years to win PGA ChampionshipAfter a tense back-nine shootout, Aaron Rai secured his first major title in golf by capturing the PGA Championship on Sunday. Rai defeated two-time major winner Jon Rahm of Spain and American Alex Smalley by three strokes with American Justin Thomas, Germany's Matti Schmid and Sweden's Ludvig Aberg sharing fourth on 275. Rai became only the second English player to win the PGA after Jim Barnes captured the first two titles in 1916 and 1919.

Read more »

Aaron Rai becomes first Englishman in 105 years to win PGA ChampionshipAronimink's sloping greens and windy weather saw the world's top golfers battle the course and each other. 31-year-old Aaron Rai captured his first major title by defeating Jon Rahm and Alex Smalley by three strokes, becoming the second English player to win the PGA after Jim Barnes won two titles in 1916 and 1919.

Read more »