Orlando Pirates recovered from a 2-0 half-time deficit to earn a 2-2 draw against Simba SC in their CAF Champions League Group C opener at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Orlando Pirates came back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Simba SC in their CAF Champions League Group C opener at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The Buccaneers looked in danger of beginning their campaign with defeat after a disappointing first-half display allowed the Tanzanian hosts to take control. Simba needed just 10 minutes to break the deadlock, with Libasse Gueye finding the net after being set up by Anicet Oura. Gueye scored with a deflected shot after Pirates failed to clear the danger.

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Simba Double Lead Before Half Time

Pirates struggled to find a response and their task became even more difficult three minutes before the interval when Anthony Richard Mligo doubled Simba's advantage in the 42nd minute. Mligo capitalised on a mistake from Sipho Chaine, as the Pirates goalkeeper failed to hang on to the ball while saving a routine cross, and the ball fell kindly for Mligo to tap it home.

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Elie Mpanzu Kibisawala wasted a glorious chance to make it 3-0 for Simba on the stroke of half-time when he found himself unmarked inside the box, but he shot wide of goal. Trailing 2-0 at the break, Pirates returned with greater urgency and began to put the hosts under pressure.

Ouaddou made a tactical change at the start of the second half, taking out young Christian Derbyshire and replacing him with Nkosikhona Ndaba while moving Deon Hotto to the right-back position. Their response paid off eight minutes into the second half when Tshepang Moremi pulled one back in the 53rd minute, finishing after being teed up by Simphiwe Masilela following a good build-up from the back. The goal shifted the momentum and gave Abdeslam Ouaddou's side renewed belief.

Pirates Complete Impressive Second Half Comeback

Pirates continued to push forward and were rewarded 10 minutes later when Simphiwe Selepe brought them level in the 63rd minute, with Oswin Appollis providing the assist. Having been two goals behind, the Soweto giants had completed an impressive recovery inside 20 minutes of the restart, turning a difficult afternoon into a valuable point on the road in a dramatic opening match of their continental campaign.

The result gives Pirates a share of the spoils in their opening Group C fixture, while Simba will be left frustrated after surrendering a two-goal lead on home soil. Following the stalemate, Simba and Pirates are joint second in Group C with one point each, two behind RS Berkane who beat Colombe 4-1 in the other group game.

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Makgopa Misses Chance To Win Game

For Ouaddou, the comeback will offer encouragement, particularly the response after half-time and the contribution of the players who helped turn the contest around. However, Pirates will also be aware that their first-half performance left them with a mountain to climb. Evidence Makgopa, who came on for Yanela Mbuthuma in the 77th minute, came agonisingly close to stealing the victory for Pirates in the 85th minute, but his shot went narrowly wide of goal.

Chaine pulled off a brilliant save to deny Yusuph Kagoma from a header in the referee's optional time as the teams settled for the draw. With Kamogelo Sebelebele still out injured, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou gave young Christian Derbyshire a start at right back. At the same time, Simba were boosted by the return of former Stellenbosch FC defender Ismael Toure at centre back.

Steve Barker also named two South Africans, defender Rushine de Ru and midfielder Neo Maema, in his starting line-up for this important clash against Pirates. The Buccaneers now take a point from Tanzania as their pursuit of a place in the Champions League knockout stages gets underway. With the group also featuring RS Berkane and Colombe, every result could prove significant in the race for the top two places.