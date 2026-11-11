Pirates' Star Winger Appollis Grapples with Form After Treble Season

Orlando Pirates winger Oswin Appollis has fallen short of last year's tally, recording just two goals and three assists this season, prompting coach Ouaddou to manage his game time.

Oswin Appollis, the 25‑year‑old winger who helped Orlando Pirates secure a historic treble last season, has struggled to reproduce that form this campaign. He has logged only two goals and three assists - a disappointing return for a player of his reputation - and the club's head coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, has started him from the bench in recent matches.

Appollis Performance Leaves Fans Disappointed

The winger's offensive output stands in stark contrast to his impressive 2023-24 season, when he was instrumental in the Pirates' domestic success. This year, he remains the team's most prolific shot‑maker but has missed many opportunities, as evidenced by his higher shot count yet lower goal tally.

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Reports indicate that the change in Appollis's role came after the departure of former strike partner Relebohile Mofokeng, which left a void in the Pirates' frontline that Appollis has struggled to fill.

Coaching Decisions and Player Management

Coach Ouaddou has defended his decision to limit Appollis's minutes, stressing that the player's form is not the sole issue. "Appollis is one of our best players in South Africa," Ouaddou said. "He is full of quality, but we must remember he is human, not a robot."

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Ouaddou added that Appollis's pre‑season fitness concerns may have contributed to his dip in productivity. "After the World Cup, players fatigue sets in, whether you play abroad or in local leagues," the coach explained. "That's why we monitor his workload closely."

Club and Community Reactions

Supporters have voiced concerns about Appollis's limited starts, especially given his history of delivering under pressure for the Pirates. Club officials, however, have reiterated their confidence in his ability to regain form.

Appollis's hometown of Polokwane has reportedly been supportive, with local media noting that the player has managed valuable life changes since joining the Pirates, including adapting to a new culture and managing national team duties.

Future Outlook for Appollis and Pirates

The Pirates' coaching staff aims to find a balance between rest and playing time for Appollis to restore his scoring rhythm. The club's upcoming fixtures will test whether the winger can return to last season's high standards.

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Should Appollis rebound, he could become the primary offensive catalyst in the Pirates' push for domestic titles, benefiting both the club and South African football.