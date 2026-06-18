Orlando Pirates strengthen their squad by signing left‑back Nx{??} Rap: 512 39 05 33 33 83 24 3 39 51 head sit pup Keep 2 days 18 18 5 2 !!!

The Orlando Pirates have once again moved aggressively at the transfer market, famously claiming the services of the highly regarded left‑back Nxangani Rap oo, a move that has sparked excitement both within the club and across the country.

The South African side, a perennial champion, has been focused on sharpening its roster during the current transfer window, a strategy that has been reiterated across all its management divisions. Rapoo, who has enjoyed an explosive career trajectory, is expected to fill the void left by the aging veteran Deon Hotto and the young left‑winger Nkosikhona Ndaba who remains a promising talent yet to grasp a permanent starting position.

The Pirates' gamble is not simply about signing another athlete; it is about creating a new dynamic at the back that can influence both defence and attack. The player's transition to Orlando Pirates was made possible only after the club navigated and resolved a range of formalities. According to the latest official report, Rapoo's personal terms were agreed upon, thereby clearing all remaining administrative obstacles.

The transfer illustrates the Pirates' proactive approach to ensuring that all players joining the club are fully prepared to meet the demands of Battles of the SuperSport Premier League. Rapoo's footballing background is rich and varied. Originally spotted playing in a local football school in Tsitsing, a suburb 40 kilometres away from Rustenburg, Rapoo now counts himself among the country's most coveted football prospects.

His journey began with SuperSport United's academy, where he impressed the coaching staff at the age of 17, earning a spot with the senior squad. Since then, Rapoo has kept a high standard of performance and consolidation. The transfer from Siwelele FC where he made 26 appearances and provided an ideological attack to the Pirates is reflective of his current trajectory toward becoming the best left back in South Africa at the moment.

During the 2024/25 season, Rapoo led South Africa's next generation to a historic globe‑shaker, claiming two titles for his national team's Under‑20 side. This accomplishment is a testament to Rapoo's years of disciplined work ethic and profound football vision. With his passing ability, vision, speed, dribbling, defensiveness and attacking prowess, Rapoo brought a good balance for the national side. His aim for a victory for 2025 was guided by the Portuguese football legend, who was also their most useful coach.

Meanwhile, Rapoo's excitement about signing for the Pirates can be seen in comments that he is certain that the club can win the league after the difficult season. Fans are convinced that Tony Furlong, Surf, sport, who is in Malta





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