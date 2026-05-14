Pirates primed to end Mamelodi Sundowns reign as league champion

South African soccer supporters are on the verge of seeing a new champion for the first time in nine years, marking the end of an indomitable era of the Mamelodi Sundowns mean machine.

Pirates are poised to dethrone Masandawana, but that’s if newly crowned Nedbank Cup champions Durban City play ball South African soccer supporters are on the verge of seeing a new champion for the first time in nine years, marking the end of an indomitable era of the Mamelodi Sundowns mean machine.

On Tuesday night, the 3-2 defeat in Mbombela meant the eight-year dominance of the domestic league by the defending champions is all but over. All that remains is for Orlando Pirates, who pushed the all-conquering consecutive eight-time champions all season long, to win their next fixture against Durban City on Saturday and their captain Nkosinathi Sibisi will hoist high the holy grail that has eluded the Sea Robbers since 2012 — with a match to spare.

Those of Pirates persuasion will be deluded to think that the newly minted Nedbank Cup champions from Durban will roll over and hand them the coveted silverware on a platter. Just like Galaxy, who were gallant in denying Downs a victory in their final match, City will arrive at the Orlando Amstel Arena prepared to play party poopers.





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South African Soccer Mamelodi Sundowns Orlando Pirates Nedbank Cup Nkosinathi Sibisi Abdeslam Ouaddou Beatway Premiership Aubameyang Paris Saint Germain Confed Cup

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Confirmed starting 11s: TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi SundownsTS Galaxy host Mamelodi Sundowns in a Betway Premiership showdown at the Mbombela Stadium. Here are the starting line ups.

Read more »

Mamelodi Sundowns end unbeaten league run with 3-2 defeat to TS GalaxyMamelodi Sundowns suffered a disappointing 3-2 defeat against TS Galaxy in their last league match of the season, ending their 13-match unbeaten run and putting a dent in their title hopes.

Read more »

Brayan Leon’s scoring streak in vain as Mamelodi Sundowns lose title advantageDespite a prolific run from Colombian striker Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns' defeat to TS Galaxy has left their nine-year dominance of the league in jeopardy, with Orlando Pirates now favourites for the title.

Read more »

Five matches where Mamelodi Sundowns handed the league title to Orlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns' eight-year domestic championship dominance set to end, with key draws and a loss allowing rivals Orlando Pirates to claim the league title.

Read more »