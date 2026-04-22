Pirates Prepare for Crucial Soweto Derby Amidst Player News and Title Race

Orlando Pirates are preparing for a vital Soweto Derby clash against Kaizer Chiefs while navigating a tight title race in the Betway Premiership. Updates on player availability, including Kabelo Dlamini's recovery, and the potential impact of Sundowns' match against Stellenbosch are discussed.

Orlando Pirates are gearing up for a crucial Soweto Derby encounter against their arch-rivals, Kaizer Chiefs , with the pressure mounting to secure a victory. The team currently holds the top spot in the Betway Premiership , but their position is precarious.

A recent 1-1 draw between Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch has kept the title race wide open, with Sundowns possessing a game in hand. This means that a win for Pirates in the upcoming derby is not just about bragging rights, but is vital for maintaining their lead and championship aspirations. The team faces this challenge with a somewhat mixed bag of news regarding player availability.

Long-term injuries to Sihle Nduli and Thapelo Xoki will undoubtedly be felt, leaving gaps in the squad that need to be filled. However, the rest of the Pirates squad is reported to be fit and available for selection, providing coach Jose Riveiro with a wealth of options. The focus is now on preparing a strategy that can overcome the formidable challenge posed by Kaizer Chiefs and capitalize on their home advantage at the Orlando Stadium.

Amidst the derby preparations, there's positive news surrounding midfielder Kabelo Dlamini. Recent speculation had suggested that Dlamini’s future at the club was uncertain, but reports indicate that the player remains a valued member of the Pirates setup. Dlamini has been sidelined due to injury since November, hindering his ability to contribute to the team’s campaign.

However, he is steadily recovering and a return to action is anticipated in the near future. Before his injury, Dlamini had been a key creative force for the Sea Robbers, demonstrating his impact with four goals and eight assists during the 2024-2025 season. His left-footed ability and playmaking skills are highly regarded by both the coaching staff and the club’s passionate supporters.

The club is reportedly considering offering Dlamini a new contract, recognizing his potential and importance to the team’s long-term success. His potential inclusion in the squad for the Soweto Derby, even if not as a starter, would provide a significant boost to morale and tactical flexibility. The team’s performance will also be influenced by the outcome of Sundowns’ match against Stellenbosch.

Should Sundowns secure a win, Pirates will drop to second place, further intensifying the pressure on them to deliver a positive result in the derby. The upcoming fixture against Magesi FC on May 9th at the Seshego Stadium is also a key focus for Pirates, serving as a crucial warm-up match before the Soweto Derby. This match provides an opportunity to fine-tune tactics, assess player form, and build momentum. Beyond the footballing world, South Africa has other news to share.

The Daily Lotto jackpot currently stands at an impressive R400,000, offering a life-changing opportunity for lucky players. The main Lotto jackpot is even more substantial, reaching an estimated R86 million, with Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 offering R500,000 each. For those interested in pursuing a career in journalism, The South African is currently hiring freelance writers.

Finally, weather forecasts for Thursday, April 23rd, 2026, are available for all nine provinces of South Africa. In other team news, Kaizer Chiefs have secured the future of young defender Aden McCarthy, rewarding his impressive performances with a new contract following a breakthrough season in the Betway Premiership. This demonstrates Chiefs’ commitment to nurturing young talent and building a strong foundation for the future.

The Soweto Derby promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with both teams eager to claim victory and assert their dominance in South African football





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Orlando Pirates Kaizer Chiefs Soweto Derby Betway Premiership Kabelo Dlamini Mamelodi Sundowns Football South Africa

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