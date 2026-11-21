Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou accused Bafana Bafana of letting his players drink excessively on international duty, saying some returned flat before the Carling Knockout semifinal. Pirates still beat Stellenbosch 2-0.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has accused Bafana Bafana counterpart Pitso Mosimane of allowing his players to drink alcohol during the recent national camp in a bid to destabilise the Buccaneers.

Ouaddou Claims Drinking Harmed Players

Pirates defeated Stellenbosch 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in the Carling Knockout semifinal on Saturday, but Ouaddou was furious about the condition in which some of his international players returned. Speaking during his pre-match media duties with SABC Sport, Ouaddou cut a frustrated figure, revealing that some of his Bafana internationals returned to club training out of condition due to excessive drinking while on international duty.

Also read Ouaddou rejects claims that Pirates receive special treatment from PSL

The Bafana squad had beaten Kenya in Nairobi on Tuesday in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Ouaddou said he gave his players to the national team in good state and expected to receive them in good state. During his post-match press conference at the 2010 World Cup venue, Ouaddou elaborated on the poor physical state in which his players returned from camp.

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He said: We want to recover the players in the same state that we gave them to you. Otherwise, there is something wrong. I cannot give you fit players, especially with congested fixtures, and they do not come back in the same condition. Ouaddou added: People understand that when you are a coach, you need to deliver results.

It is not fair. When I prepare my players to perform well for you, and they return flat, it is not right. The worst part, he said, is when they know a cup semifinal is three days later and they give the players beers, not just one, because that is fine. He asked: What are you doing?

Are you trying to destabilise my team? One is okay, you can use it for recovery. But when you give them 10 beers? No. Please respect our club.

Respect me as a coach; I have pressure as well. I need results. Ouaddou also said: It is important to be aligned because we are working together. One beer is fine.

Pirates Coach Defends National Team Duty

But giving bottles to the players, what are you trying to do? To destabilise Pirates? He added: A lot of things are going on and I have to protect my players. We have to be very careful because Pirates are doing well, we won the treble last season.

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A lot of things are coming around and I have to protect the players from destabilisation from everywhere. Today we will try to play the game and win it but it will not be easy. With Pirates already facing scrutiny from rival fans and coaches over perceived refereeing and PSL favouritism, Ouaddou suggested the Bafana technical team was also deliberately undermining his squad.

Despite his anger, Ouaddou stressed that he remains proud to prepare his players to represent South Africa on the international stage. He said: When you coach such a big club, you know that you are working for Pirates, but on the other hand, you know that some of your players will be in the national team. So, in a way, we are working for the nation, and we are proud. We are preparing the boys to represent the country proudly.

Squad Selection For Stellenbosch Match

We are proud to see the players sing the national anthem, wearing the yellow colours. We are proud to give the national team our players. They are like soldiers. Of the Pirates players who were with the Bafana squad, goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, central defender Lebone Seema and wing-back Tshepang Moremi all started against Stellenbosch.

Midfielder Thalente Mbatha and forward Oswin Appollis, however, were not in the match-day squad. Their absence raised eyebrows ahead of kick-off as there were no reports of suspension or injuries. Clinical substitute Evidence Makgopa scored a second-half brace as Pirates defeated Stellenbosch 2-0 to reach the Carling Knockout final. Ouaddou had also defended Gavin Hunt's direct approach against critics before the semifinal, warning his defending champions must find solutions to stop Stellenbosch.

He has also hit back at Orlando Pirates favouritism claims, arguing that accusations around officiating and venues have emerged because the Buccaneers are winning.