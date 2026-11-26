Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has praised Simba SC coach Steve Barker ahead of their CAF Champions League Group C opener on Sunday. Ouaddou also expressed happiness at Oswin Appollis' return to form after playing 90 minutes against Golden Arrows.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has showered praise on Simba SC coach Steve Barker ahead of their CAF Champions League Group C opener at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday (3pm SA time).

Ouaddou described Barker as a fantastic coach and a fantastic human being. He recalled their first meeting when he was with AS Vita Club in September 2024, where Barker's Stellenbosch won 2-0 in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round in Cape Town.

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Ouaddou Praises Simba Coach Steve Barker

"Steve Barker is a fantastic coach and a fantastic human being because the first time I played against him was when I was still with AS Vita Club," Ouaddou said. "And I have a good relationship with him. He's a top man, he's very humble, and he's working hard for the team. He doesn't criticise anybody, and he's looking after his business.

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" Barker joined Simba after leaving Stellenbosch last December. He has already won two trophies, the Muungano Cup and the CRDB Federation Cup in Tanzania. Under Barker, Simba have maintained a 100% record after winning all 11 of their matches to lead the Tanzanian Premier League with 33 points.

"He is doing a fantastic job at Simba, and I'm happy for him to be able to represent South Africa abroad," Ouaddou added. "I think he should be proud of himself, and South Africa should be proud of this coach. He's somebody that I respect a lot.

Pirates Face Tough Challenge Against Simba

" With Simba coached by Barker, a South African, and with South African players Neo Maema, Rushwin de Reuck, and Keletso Makgalwa in the squad, Ouaddou is anticipating a tough match on Sunday. "Of course, it will be a difficult game. We are playing away, and we have to adapt to the environment. It is a Champions League game, so it's a different type of football as well," he said.

"We are going to prepare for that game, but again, we know that he knows us because he was in this league. He knows Pirates very well," said Ouaddou.

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Barker Challenges Simba To Raise Performance

Meanwhile, Barker has challenged his Simba players to raise their performance levels when they meet Pirates on Sunday. Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Barker said he was under no illusion about the challenge awaiting his team against the South African champions, but insisted that they have their own ambitions and that is to do well in the competition.

"We have big ambitions of being successful in this Champions League. We know what we want to achieve, and that requires hard work and good performances. I understand the expectations of the leadership, the players, and everyone who loves Simba," Barker said. Ouaddou also expressed his happiness to see his diamond Oswin Appollis play his first 90 minutes in a while for the club when they beat Golden Arrows 2-0 in the domestic league on Tuesday.

Ouaddou Happy To See Oswin Appollis Return

"I am always happy to see my diamond back. Appollis is an important part of our team. I tried to find him a position where he can be comfortable," he said.

"I am happy that he could finish the game; it will help him in the next games. He did well with and without the ball, so it's really good news for us to have him back. "