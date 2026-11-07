Ouaddou frustrated with Pirates lack of control despite 1-0 win over Sekhukhune

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was pleased to reach the Carling Knockout semifinals but frustrated by his team's lack of control and poor finishing in a 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was not a happy man following his team's narrow 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United on Saturday afternoon. The victory sent Pirates into the Carling Black Label Knockout semifinals, but Ouaddou was left frustrated by his side's performance.

Ouaddou Demands Better Control And Possession

Ouaddou was concerned over his team's lack of control and their tendency to give away possession cheaply. He admitted there was still plenty of work to be done despite the win. We will have to work on the control because everything was not perfect. Yes, I am happy to go to the semi-final, but not like that.

Also read Orlando Pirates coach Ouaddou on why Appollis is benched

We have to improve, he said. I would like to have more control; we are panicking sometimes for nothing. We are losing cheap balls in the heart of the game. We have the opportunity to kill the game.

Advertisement

We kick the ball in the stand; we still have a lot of work. This was Pirates' fourth consecutive win this season over Sekhukhune, a run in which the Buccaneers have also not conceded a goal. The target was to go to the next stage, Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the match. We knew we were playing a team for the fourth time in a row, and a team who were not coming here to give you the game.

They were very aggressive and compact, it was difficult to find space, but we managed to score in the first half. If we are honest the game could have finished with three or four more goals. But well done to the boys we go to the semifinals. Thanks also to the fans for the support.

But we have to work on control. We are happy to go to the semifinals, but not like that. We have to have more control, we were panicking for nothing. We had the opportunity to kill the game but we kicked the ball in the stands, there is still a lot of work to do. 19-year-old Mpho Padime scored on his first start for the Buccaneers, making the most of a fortuitous bounce from a Tshepang Moremi cross.

Padime Given Start As Appollis Is Benched

Ouaddou again benched Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis, who came off the bench in the second half and immediately made an impact. It was an opportunity for us to give a chance to Padime and Sifiso Luthuli, said Ouaddou. People have to understand we are managing a group of 40 players and we have to keep everyone motivated. I have already explained the situation with Appollis.

Advertisement

You see in PSG now Luis Enrique has said he will only play Ashraf Hakimi in January. We have seen with the numbers of games he has played the guy Appollis risks injury and we do not want to lose him. There is nothing about Appollis. He is one of our best players and we want to protect him for important games.

Orlando Pirates will discover their semi-final opponents on Sunday when the remaining quarter-final matches are played. Many Buccaneers supporters will be hoping for a showdown against Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs, which would set up the second Soweto Derby of the season. Ouaddou knows his side will need to be clinical if Pirates are to retain the Carling Knockout Cup. He has a few weeks to work on the team's finishing before their anticipated CAF Champions League clash against Simba.