Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou issues a warning to Mamelodi Sundowns after a resounding victory over Golden Arrows, keeping the title race alive.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has issued a stern warning to league rivals Mamelodi Sundowns after his team's commanding victory over Golden Arrows . The Buccaneers secured a resounding 5-0 win at the Orlando Amstel Arena, Soweto, on Tuesday, maintaining a tight two-point gap with Sundowns in the race for the league title. This dominant performance follows a previous impressive showing, with Pirates thrashing TS Galaxy 6-0 upon their return to league action after the international break.

Ouaddou expressed his satisfaction with his team's resurgence in front of goal, highlighting their improved efficiency in the final third of the pitch, a crucial aspect they had struggled with before the FIFA break. The coach believes that this renewed ability to convert chances will be key in their pursuit of the title, promising a 'fantastic gift at the end of the season' for the fans. Ouaddou’s assessment of the situation emphasized how happy he is with the boy's ability to score goals. He wants them to keep going like this so that they may win the league. The focus is on consistency and efficiency. The coach is looking forward to the results at the end of the season. The coach is proud of his team. \Ouaddou spoke passionately about the importance of the title race for South African football. He sees the close competition between Pirates and Sundowns as a positive development, suggesting that it elevates the standard of the league and generates excitement among fans. Ouaddou stated his belief that the South African league is the best in Africa and that the current title race is a testament to that. He reiterated his commitment to fighting until the very end of the season, regardless of the outcome. Ouaddou acknowledged the challenges of competing against a strong team like Sundowns, but he emphasized his team's determination to stay in the race until the final matchday. His unwavering belief in his team's potential and their dedication to the cause is clear. He also spoke about the need for South African football to capture fans' interest and the competitive race with Sundowns does just that. This is good for South African football. The focus is on the race until the end. The coach knows it will not be easy but he and his team are ready for whatever happens. They will keep fighting until the end. \The dominant performance against Golden Arrows, coupled with the previous victory against TS Galaxy, highlights Pirates’ attacking prowess and their ability to score multiple goals. The team is clearly peaking at the right time in the season, putting pressure on Sundowns, who have their own winning streak to maintain. This fierce competition adds further drama and excitement to the league, providing fans with a captivating season-long narrative. The coaches are looking forward to the end of the season. Pirates are in good form and are playing well. Mdunyelwa is urging Sundowns to carry their momentum into their clash with Durban City. The fans are also very excited about the games and they are expecting more from their teams. This makes for a great league season. The race is on, the fans are interested, and the teams are battling it out until the end of the season. The season promises to be a great one for the fans. The atmosphere is tense. The game is good for the league. This is good for the fans





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Orlando Pirates Mamelodi Sundowns Abdeslam Ouaddou Golden Arrows South African Football

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