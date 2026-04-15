Pirates Legend Urges Ouaddou to Back Makgopa Over Misfiring Mbuthuma Amidst Title Race Concerns

Orlando Pirates legend Thulasizwe Mbuyane has called on coach Abdeslam Ouaddou to consider starting Evidence Makgopa ahead of Yanela Mbuthuma in the striking department. Mbuyane expressed concern over the team potentially finishing as runners-up in the league, highlighting recent inconsistent form and dropped points. He believes Makgopa's goal-scoring prowess makes him a strong contender for the starting role, and that the coach needs to strategically manage Mbuthuma's development while maximizing the team's attacking potential in the crucial title run-in.

The growing sentiment among Orlando Pirates supporters and former players is that coach Abdeslam Ouaddou should consider fielding striker Evidence Makgopa as the primary No. 9, moving away from the currently underperforming Yanela Mbuthuma . This sentiment has been amplified by legendary Pirates striker Thulasizwe Mbuyane , who expressed his deep disappointment at the prospect of the Buccaneers once again finishing as runners-up in the Betway Premiership.

Pirates currently occupy the second spot on the league table with 55 points, a single point trailing log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Crucially, Sundowns possess a game in hand, and given their recent history of dominance, which includes an unprecedented eight consecutive league titles and a current impressive streak of 10 consecutive league victories, they are overwhelmingly favored to secure yet another championship. This scenario would unfortunately mark a fourth consecutive season where Orlando Pirates finishes as the league's second-best team, a situation Mbuyane deems unacceptable given the club's aspirations.

The season initially held immense promise for Orlando Pirates. They appeared to be genuine contenders for the league title, aiming to finally break a 14-year championship drought. This optimism was further fueled by their early success in domestic cup competitions, clinching both the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout trophies. However, the team's form has since become erratic and inconsistent. Their campaign was marred by early exits from both the prestigious Caf Champions League and the Nedbank Cup. In the league, their performances have been a mixed bag, oscillating between brilliant displays and disappointing dropped points. This inconsistency was highlighted by a recent 2-2 draw against Richards Bay, a stark contrast to their emphatic 6-0 thrashing of TS Galaxy and a convincing 5-0 victory over Golden Arrows in preceding fixtures.

Mbuyane, a respected figure who was part of the Pirates squad that achieved a remarkable back-to-back domestic treble, including league titles in 2011 and 2012, shared his candid assessment of the team's current progress. He emphasized that while the overall performance has been strong and the football played under Ouaddou has been commendable, the dropped points in recent matches have been the Achilles' heel. He rates the team's season thus far at a solid 80%, with the remaining 20% attributed to those crucial slip-ups where they failed to secure maximum points. Despite the potential disappointment of finishing second, Mbuyane acknowledges that securing a top-two finish is vital for African continental qualification and a significant achievement in itself. He anticipates a challenging run-in for both Pirates and Sundowns, recognizing that every remaining fixture will be a hard-fought battle. He underscored the reality that opposing teams are not simply there to concede points but are motivated to perform, impress potential suitors, or simply upset the bigger clubs. This fighting spirit from opponents makes every match a significant test, particularly for a club of Orlando Pirates' stature.

Mbuyane specifically addressed the striker situation, suggesting that Ouaddou needs to better protect Mbuthuma and offer senior players opportunities to step up, while also advocating for Makgopa's inclusion from the start. He believes Makgopa's proven ability to score goals makes a compelling case for his selection, asserting that a successful outing could boost his confidence immensely. The upcoming match against Stellenbosch at Orlando Stadium is seen as a critical opportunity for Pirates to not only secure three points but to do so convincingly, maintaining the pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns





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Orlando Pirates Evidence Makgopa Yanela Mbuthuma Abdeslam Ouaddou Thulasizwe Mbuyane

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