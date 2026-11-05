Sibisi says Orlando Pirates are gunning for everything this season

Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi says the Buccaneers are aiming for a clean sweep of the remaining trophies after losing the MTN8 final to Mamelodi Sundowns. Pirates face Sekhukhune United in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi has declared that the Buccaneers are gunning for everything this season after they failed to retain the MTN8 trophy last month.

Pirates lost the MTN8 final 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in Durban last month. Sibisi says there is still plenty to play for. Pirates are on track to defend their league title and the Carling Knockout. They are also in the group stages of the CAF Champions League.

Also read Sibisi's contract situation explained by former Orlando Pirates star

Pirates Gunning For Nedbank Cup

The Nedbank Cup is the last trophy they will attempt to win later this season. We can do quite a lot this season, Sibisi said. We are gunning for everything. We fell short in the MTN8, but there is still plenty to play for.

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The Sea Robbers immediate focus is on the Carling Knockout quarterfinal against Sekhukhune United. That match will be played at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday at 3pm. There is still the league and the Carling Knockout to defend, while we are also in the Champions League, Sibisi said. Later on there is the Nedbank Cup to win, so we are going for everything.

In the Champions League, the Soweto heavyweights are in Group C. They are alongside Simba of Tanzania, who are coached by South African tactician Steve Barker. RS Berkane of Morocco and Cameroonian side Colombe Sportive complete the group. In the Champions League, it is a different ball game; it is a level higher, Sibisi said. It is going to be a good test to see where we are as a team after falling short in the past two seasons.

Sibisi Praises Coach Ouaddou Standards

Sibisi also praised the hard-to-please nature of coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. He said the newcomers at the club will eventually understand him. We have gotten used to working with the coach, Sibisi said. For some of us who have been with him for the past season, it has been easier for us to understand what he wants and what he demands.

I think everyone who has just come in will also learn and understand him, because he does not demand good but he demands excellence, Sibisi said. Whenever we win 3-0 or 4-0, he is always adamant that we should have won 8-0 or 10-0. He is a straight talker, so for us it is just to take it in a positive manner. The Carling Knockout quarterfinals continue this weekend.

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On Saturday, Pirates host Sekhukhune United at Orlando Amstel Arena at 3pm. On Sunday, Kaizer Chiefs face Siwelele at Peter Mokaba Stadium at 3pm. Stellenbosch meet AmaZulu at Danie Craven Stadium at 6pm. The CAF Super Cup fixture is also scheduled for Sunday. Mamelodi Sundowns play USM Alger at Loftus Versfeld at 3pm.