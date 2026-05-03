Pirates Determined to Fight for Premiership Title Until the Very End

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou asserts his team will compete for the 2025/26 Betway Premiership title until the final day, ahead of their match against Stellenbosch FC. Pirates are currently second, two points behind Mamelodi Sundowns, while Stellenbosch aims to climb into the top eight.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has expressed unwavering confidence in his team's ability to contend for the 2025/26 Betway Premiership title right down to the final matchday.

The Soweto giants are gearing up for a crucial encounter against Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium on Tuesday evening, a fixture that carries significant weight in the context of the league standings. Currently, Pirates hold the second position on the league table, trailing league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by a mere two points with four games remaining. This tight race underscores the importance of every point earned in the remaining fixtures.

The Buccaneers have experienced a slight stumble in recent weeks, notably during the highly anticipated Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs on March 26th at the FNB Stadium, where they settled for a 1-1 draw. Despite this setback, Pirates have maintained a respectable form, accumulating 59 points from 26 matches, with a record of three wins and two draws in their last five league games.

Their pursuit of a first league title since the 2011/12 season remains a driving force for the team and its supporters. The pressure is undoubtedly on, but Ouaddou believes his squad is capable of handling it. The team’s ability to convert chances and maintain defensive solidity will be paramount in the coming weeks. The coach will be looking for consistency in performance and a strong mentality from his players as they navigate the final stretch of the season.

The upcoming match against Stellenbosch presents an opportunity to regain momentum and close the gap on Sundowns. Stellenbosch FC, meanwhile, finds themselves in a different position, currently occupying 10th place on the log with 32 points from 26 games. Their ambition is to climb into the top eight, but they face an uphill battle, being three points behind the coveted eighth position. A recent 1-0 loss to Polokwane City has further complicated their aspirations.

Stellenbosch’s recent form has been inconsistent, managing only two wins, two losses, and one draw in their previous five Betway Premiership games. They will need to demonstrate resilience and tactical discipline to overcome the challenge posed by Orlando Pirates. The team’s attacking prowess, particularly the form of their young star, will be crucial in unlocking the Pirates defense. The match represents a significant test for Stellenbosch, and a positive result could reignite their hopes of a top-eight finish.

The game will be a clash of contrasting ambitions, with Pirates aiming for the title and Stellenbosch striving for a respectable position. Following the Soweto Derby, Coach Ouaddou emphasized the importance of unwavering commitment from his players. He stated, “The show must go on, and like I’ve always said, we will keep playing until the last day, minute, or second, we are here. ” This statement reflects his determination and belief in his team’s capabilities.

The coach will be relying heavily on key players, particularly those who have consistently delivered throughout the season. One such player is a standout performer who has been arguably Pirates’ best player this season. His direct play and goal-scoring contributions will be a major concern for Stellenbosch. The 24-year-old from Stellenbosch has been in excellent form recently and will enter the match with high confidence.

His ability to operate effectively in wide areas and his movement in the final third will require close attention from the Pirates defense. The tactical battle between these two teams promises to be intriguing, with both sides possessing strengths and weaknesses that could prove decisive. The outcome of the match could have significant implications for both teams’ respective ambitions





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