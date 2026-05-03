Pirates Determined to Fight for Premiership Title Until the Very End

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou insists his team will compete for the Betway Premiership title until the final day, ahead of their match against Stellenbosch FC. Pirates are currently second, two points behind Mamelodi Sundowns, while Stellenbosch aim to climb into the top eight.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has expressed unwavering confidence in his team's ability to contend for the 2025/26 Betway Premiership title right down to the final matchday.

The Soweto giants are gearing up for a crucial encounter against Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium on Tuesday evening, a fixture that could significantly impact their title aspirations. Currently positioned second in the league standings, Pirates trail league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by a mere two points with four games remaining. This tight race underscores the importance of every point earned in the closing stages of the season.

Recent weeks have seen Pirates stumble slightly, with dropped points in key matches. The most notable of these was the 1-1 draw against arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby on March 26th at the FNB Stadium. While a draw against Chiefs is never a negative result, it represented a missed opportunity to gain ground on Sundowns.

Despite this setback, Pirates have maintained a respectable form, securing three wins and two draws in their last five league games, accumulating a total of 59 points from 26 matches played. Their pursuit of a first league title since the 2011/12 season remains a driving force for the team and its passionate fanbase. The pressure is undoubtedly mounting, but Ouaddou appears determined to keep his squad focused and motivated.

The coach’s belief in their capabilities is a crucial element as they navigate this challenging period. The team’s ability to convert chances and maintain defensive solidity will be paramount in their quest for silverware. Stellenbosch FC, meanwhile, find themselves in a different position, currently occupying 10th place on the log with 32 points from 26 games. Their ambitions lie in climbing into the top eight, a position that offers significant financial and prestige benefits.

However, their recent form has been inconsistent, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Polokwane City in their last outing. They are currently three points adrift of the coveted eighth position, making Tuesday’s match against Pirates a difficult but potentially rewarding challenge. In their previous five Betway Premiership games, Stellenbosch have managed only two wins, alongside two losses and a single draw.

A key player for Stellenbosch, a 24-year-old, has been in excellent form recently and will likely be a focal point of their attack. Pirates will need to be particularly vigilant about his movement and ability to exploit space in the final third. Conversely, Pirates will heavily rely on their star player, arguably their most impactful performer this season. His direct play and contributions to goals will be a major concern for the Stellenbosch defense.

Ouaddou, reflecting on the Soweto Derby and the overall title race, emphasized the importance of continued effort and determination. He stated, “The show must go on, and like I’ve always said, we will keep playing until the last day, minute, or second, we are here. ” This statement encapsulates his unwavering commitment and serves as a rallying cry for his players. The match promises to be a captivating contest, with both teams having much to play for.

Pirates will be aiming to solidify their title challenge, while Stellenbosch will be desperate to boost their chances of securing a top-eight finish. The tactical battle between the two coaches, the individual performances of key players, and the overall intensity of the game are all factors that will contribute to an enthralling spectacle at the Athlone Stadium





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