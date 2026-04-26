Pirates Defender Confident of Derby Dominance: ‘Any Scoreline is Possible’

Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki believes his team is capable of a significant victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the upcoming Soweto Derby, citing their strong preparation, talented squad, and recent successes against Amakhosi. He suggests a repeat of their earlier 3-0 win is within reach.

The highly anticipated Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs is set to take place at the FNB Stadium on Sunday, and Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki has confidently asserted his team’s capability to secure a significant victory.

Xoki references the Buccaneers’ convincing 3-0 win over Chiefs earlier in the season, suggesting a similar outcome is well within their reach. He emphasizes the team’s rigorous preparation and the burgeoning talent within the squad, highlighting the presence of ambitious young players who are consistently performing at a high level. Xoki believes that when the team operates cohesively, there are no limits to what they can achieve, and any scoreline becomes a possibility.

He attributes this confidence to the supportive environment fostered behind the scenes, where players are constantly pushed to excel, and the positive reinforcement received when their efforts translate into results on the field. The defender expressed that the team isn’t surprised by positive scorelines, viewing them as validation of the effective processes being implemented. Orlando Pirates are aiming to extend their dominance over Kaizer Chiefs, having already achieved league doubles in the past two seasons.

A victory on Sunday would mark a historic sixth consecutive league win against Amakhosi, further solidifying their superiority in this iconic South African rivalry. This achievement would be a testament to the consistent performance and tactical prowess of the Pirates squad.

However, Xoki acknowledges that Chiefs will undoubtedly present a strong challenge, particularly as they are motivated to secure a win to widen the gap between themselves and AmaZulu for the coveted third-place position in the league standings. The stakes are high for both teams, adding another layer of intensity to an already fiercely contested derby. The pressure to perform will be immense, and the outcome could have significant implications for their respective league positions and overall season objectives.

The match promises to be a captivating spectacle, filled with passion, skill, and unwavering determination from both sides. Beyond the immediate clash, other news from South African football includes updates on the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws, with a substantial jackpot of R98 million up for grabs.

Former coach Roger De Sa has weighed in on the upcoming derby, predicting that the goalkeepers, Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates and Brandon Petersen of Kaizer Chiefs, will play a crucial role in determining the outcome. Investigative journalism also highlights the concerning decline of a once-thriving mining community on the West Rand, now grappling with widespread vandalism and social issues.

Furthermore, the national rugby team, the Springboks, are facing a growing injury crisis, which is causing concern for coach Rassie Erasmus as they prepare for upcoming competitions. Orlando Pirates attacker Andre de Jong has also stated the team’s desire to complete a league double over Chiefs, while simultaneously acknowledging the need to respect their opponents’ capabilities. These diverse news items paint a broader picture of the sporting and social landscape in South Africa, demonstrating the multifaceted nature of current events





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