Pirates Coach Urges Fans to Back 'Their Son' Mbuthuma Amidst Scoring Struggles

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has called on supporters to show unwavering support for striker Yanela Mbuthuma, who has faced criticism for his goal-scoring record. Ouaddou defended the 24-year-old's contributions and expressed confidence that increased fan backing will help him overcome his current form.

Orlando Pirates ' head coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou , has issued a passionate plea to the club's supporters, urging them to rally behind striker Yanela Mbuthuma . The 24-year-old forward has faced considerable criticism this season due to a perceived lack of goal-scoring form. Mbuthuma has managed to find the back of the net just seven times in 26 appearances across all competitions for the Buccaneers.

This statistic has unfortunately led to him becoming an unpopular figure among sections of the fanbase, particularly as Orlando Pirates are locked in a crucial league title race with Mamelodi Sundowns. In the domestic league alone, Mbuthuma's record stands at a mere four goals in 18 outings, a return that is considered significantly below par for the primary striker of a club with Orlando Pirates' ambitions and stature. Coach Ouaddou, however, views the situation differently and emphasizes Mbuthuma's broader impact on the team's performance. "The fans have to understand that Mbuthuma is their son and they have to support him and help him so he can help the team," stated Ouaddou, highlighting the importance of fan backing. He went on to elaborate on Mbuthuma's less tangible contributions, emphasizing his intelligent play and link-up capabilities. "He’s doing a fantastic job between the lines but yes we do need that one goal and it will come and if our fans show him love and support, I’m 100% sure that he will be alright," the coach added, expressing confidence in the striker's ability to turn his form around with positive reinforcement. Despite his scoring drought, Mbuthuma has demonstrated his ability to connect with teammates such as Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng. His tally of three assists, combined with his goals, brings his total goal contributions to 10 in 26 games. While this figure might be respectable for a player in a mid-table Premier Soccer League team, it falls short of expectations for the main striker of a title-contending club like Orlando Pirates. The reality is that Mbuthuma's raw goal-scoring numbers are low, and his struggles with composure in front of goal can overshadow his off-the-ball movement and his effective combinations with his fellow attackers. The coach's defense comes at a critical juncture for Orlando Pirates as they aim to secure silverware. Ouaddou's strategy seems to be focused on bolstering Mbuthuma's confidence through public support, believing that a psychological boost could unlock his scoring potential. He acknowledges the need for goals but stresses that the team's overall performance is also bolstered by Mbuthuma's work rate and his ability to create space and opportunities for others. The pressure on Mbuthuma is undoubtedly immense, given the high stakes of the current league campaign. However, Ouaddou's remarks suggest a belief that with the backing of the Orlando Pirates faithful, Mbuthuma can overcome his scoring struggles and become a more potent threat. The coach's words are a clear call for unity and understanding, reminding supporters that the team's success is a collective effort, and every player, including those facing challenges, plays a vital role. The upcoming matches will be a test of whether this outpouring of support can translate into improved performances and much-needed goals from the young striker. The club's leadership is clearly behind him, and now the onus is on the fans to reciprocate that faith





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