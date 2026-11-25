Oswin Appollis returned to Orlando Pirates starting line-up and assisted a goal in the 2-0 Betway Premiership win over Golden Arrows. Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou called him my diamond and confirmed he is regaining his best form.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has expressed delight at having his diamond Oswin Appollis back in the starting line-up. The Bafana Bafana winger played the full 90 minutes and assisted Bheki Mabuza for the winner as Pirates beat Lamontville Golden Arrows 2-0 in the Betway Premiership at Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday evening.

Appollis had been largely used as an impact player this season. His return to the starting line-up followed a notable absence from the Pirates side that advanced in the Carling Knockout Cup final last Saturday. He missed the Carling Knockout semifinal clash against Stellenbosch FC in Durban due to a bout of illness. Speaking after the game, Ouaddou made no secret of his admiration for Appollis after reintegrating the attacker into his tactical setup.

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Always happy to see my diamond back, Ouaddou said. Appollis is an important player in our team. I tried to find him a position where he can be comfortable and give him some instructions. The coach was pleased that his star player was able to finish the match against Arrows.

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I am happy he could finish the game; it will help him for the next games, Ouaddou added. He did well with the ball and without the ball, so yeah, it is good news to have him back. Now the 48-year-old coach believes Appollis is regaining his best form to help drive the team forward.

Ouaddou Criticises Mosimane Bafana Bafana

Before and after the weekend cup tie, Ouaddou had bemoaned the condition in which some of his players returned from a two-week stint with Bafana Bafana. He alleged that national team coach Pitso Mosimane had allowed a drinking spree in an effort to destabilise his squad. Prior to that, Mosimane had hit back at Ouaddou remarks after the Moroccan claimed Appollis was not fully fit and needed to be managed carefully.

Commenting on the game against Arrows, Ouaddou admitted that facing his former assistant Ncikazi was always going to be difficult. It was a difficult game as expected, Ouaddou said. We expected a very difficult game for many reasons.

The first one, we played a few days before for the semi-final, so you can feel that some of my elements, some of my players had this tiredness but the other factors, we had a coach in the other team that knows exactly our game model. It is normal because he was working with us, so the task was even more difficult, Ouaddou continued.

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I think we did not have the control that we wanted in the first half, even though in the game we had 60% of the possession. We had 26 shots but only six or seven on target. It is not enough to be close or to check the net, concluded the Moroccan. Appollis and his teammates cannot afford to rest on their laurels now.

They will be eager to kick off their CAF Champions League group-stage campaign on a high when they visit Simba SC in Tanzania on Sunday. That clash carries added intrigue given Simba South African contingent, led by head coach Steve Barker.