Pinelands Residents Fight to Maintain Century-Old 'Dry' Status as Checkers Seeks Liquor License

The Cape Town suburb of Pinelands, unique for being without a liquor store for over 100 years, is facing a challenge as Checkers applies for a liquor license, prompting strong opposition from residents concerned about potential social issues.

For over a century, the suburb of Pinelands in Cape Town has maintained a unique characteristic within South Africa – a complete absence of liquor stores.

This longstanding tradition, born from the suburb’s founding principles of a quiet, community-focused environment, is now facing a significant challenge. The Checkers retail group has submitted an application for a liquor license to operate within a new store being constructed on the corner of Bowlers Way and Howard Drive, sparking considerable opposition from local residents.

Pinelands, established in 1920 as Africa’s first garden city suburb, was intentionally designed to foster a peaceful and communal atmosphere, and the absence of easily accessible alcohol retail outlets has been a key component of that identity. While no formal law explicitly prohibits alcohol sales within Pinelands, a consistent and determined resistance to liquor license applications has effectively kept the suburb ‘dry’ in terms of retail alcohol availability.

The current dispute isn’t centered on the act of drinking itself, but rather the potential consequences associated with off-consumption alcohol sales – that is, alcohol purchased for consumption elsewhere. Residents fear that allowing a liquor store will introduce a range of social problems that have plagued other areas of Cape Town.

The core of the residents’ concerns revolves around the potential for increased public drinking, particularly in areas like parking lots where individuals might consume alcohol immediately after purchase, either to avoid detection or due to a lack of suitable home environments. Councillor Riad Davids, representing Ward 53, articulated this concern, emphasizing that the issue isn’t about personal choices regarding alcohol consumption, but about mitigating the broader societal issues linked to off-consumption sales.

He highlighted the proximity of Pinelands High School, located just 150 meters from the proposed Checkers store, as a particularly sensitive factor. The school itself has formally lodged an objection to the license application. Davids further explained that the opposition isn’t merely about preserving a historical tradition, but about proactively preventing the problems observed in other communities.

He referenced Fish Hoek as a case study, noting a marked increase in rough sleeping, drug use, and crime following the introduction of off-consumption alcohol sales. This sentiment is echoed by Councillor Isabel Sherry, who pointed to a correlation between easy access to bottle stores and a rise in associated social ills. The experiences of other ward councillors across Cape Town reinforce this perspective, with a consensus that off-consumption sales invariably lead to increased challenges.

It’s important to note that Pinelands already permits alcohol service within restaurants and clubs, but this is viewed differently as consumption is confined to the premises. This isn’t the first attempt to introduce alcohol retail into Pinelands. Previous applications, including one for a bottle store at the Howard Centre and proposals involving other major retailers and a local sports club bar, have all been withdrawn in the face of strong community opposition.

Residents are now appealing to Checkers to respect Pinelands’ longstanding position on off-consumption sales, urging them to follow the precedent set by previous applicants. The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) is currently reviewing the Checkers application, providing residents with until the end of May to submit objections or express their support. The final decision will be made following a formal review process that incorporates input from residents, community groups, the local police force, and the municipality.

Given the suburb’s history of successfully defending its ‘dry’ status, residents are widely expected to mount a robust defense of their community’s values and quality of life. The outcome of this application will not only determine the future of alcohol retail in Pinelands but also serve as a test case for the balance between commercial interests and community preferences in Cape Town





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Pinelands Cape Town Liquor License Checkers Alcohol Sales Community Opposition Western Cape Liquor Authority

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