Pietermaritzburg SAPS recover bodies of two 11-year-old girls from Nhlambamasoka River waterfall. Provincial search teams conduct recovery operations.

Pietermaritzburg SAPS Water Policing, Diving and Rescue Services responded to a tragic drowning incident on Saturday, 28 November 2026, following a call received from Wartburg SAPS. Four teenagers had entered the Nhlambamasoka River, located at the base of a waterfall on Fountain Hill Estates, and two of them became trapped in difficulty and drowned. The incident occurred in the KwaZulu-Natal region of South Africa, prompting an immediate response from local law enforcement and specialized rescue units to save the youths who were in the water.

Provincial Search and Rescue Operations

On the morning of 29 November 2026, a provincial team comprising police divers and K9 Search and Rescue (K9SAR) members from Port Shepstone and Pietermaritzburg, together with Wartburg SAPS members, attended the scene to conduct search and recovery operations. A surface search was conducted using K9 Raven and K9 Njinni, which led to an indication at the base of the waterfall. This coordinated effort demonstrates the rapid deployment capabilities of the regional safety apparatus in handling water-based emergencies in difficult terrain.

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Recovery of Victims at Waterfall Site

A subsequent diving operation was initiated by the specialized units, during which the bodies of both 11-year-old girls were located at a depth of approximately six metres. The bodies were recovered using two Rescue Stokes Baskets and carried up to the roadway, where they were handed over to Wartburg SAPS members for further procedural handling. The recovery process required technical expertise to navigate the underwater currents and rocky terrain beneath the waterfall, ensuring the dignified retrieval of the victims.

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Official Statements and Inquest Procedures

An inquest docket has been opened by the authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the drowning of the two children. The official stance emphasizes the critical need for parental supervision, as the teenagers were left unsupervised in a potentially dangerous environment. Police officials are urging all parents and guardians to ensure that children are always supervised when swimming or spending time near rivers, dams and other bodies of water, particularly during the hot weather months.

Public Safety Warnings and Next Steps

Extra caution should be exercised during hot weather, when children may be tempted to swim to cool off, as this tragic event starkly illustrates the risks involved. Swimming in unfamiliar or potentially dangerous waters should be avoided by all residents and visitors in the Fountain Hill Estates area. The police warning serves as a somber reminder of the immediate dangers posed by natural water bodies, urging the community to remain vigilant to prevent further loss of life.