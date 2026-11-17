Pieter-Dirk Uys releases Tannie Evita condoms for World AIDS Day, blending activism with heritage. The product supports HIV awareness and celebrates Evita se Perron's 30th anniversary in South Africa.

South African satirist and activist Pieter-Dirk Uys has officially launched the Evita Bezuidenhout condom, a new product designed to promote sexual health while celebrating cultural heritage. The release is strategically timed to coincide with World AIDS Day on December 1, a global observance dedicated to raising awareness about HIV and supporting those affected by the virus.

Activism Meets Cultural Heritage

Uys, the creator behind the iconic Tannie Evita character, uses this launch to reaffirm his long-standing commitment to public health education in South Africa. The condom packaging features a playful, funky pillow box adorned with the signature artwork of Tannie Evita, blending whimsical charm with serious health messaging. Slogans printed on the product, such as It is not on, it is not in and Veilig Speel, encourage personal responsibility and safe sex practices in a manner that resonates with local audiences.

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A Return to Community Education

This product launch marks a significant return to Uys's earlier forms of direct activism, specifically mirroring the outreach efforts he conducted from 2000 onwards. During that period, Uys traveled to schools, prisons, and various communities across the country with his For Facts Sake programme. His goal was to demystify HIV and reduce the stigma surrounding the disease when it ran rampant in South African society. These educational initiatives successfully reached over 1.5 million schoolchildren, demonstrating how humor could facilitate difficult conversations about health.

Commemorating 30 Years of Heritage

The introduction of the condom also serves to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Evita se Perron, the museum and restaurant attraction located in Darling, Western Cape. The product is not merely a novelty item but a functional tool for health promotion that fits into the broader narrative of Uys's contributions to the country's socio-political landscape. By releasing the condom at this milestone, Uys connects the history of HIV/AIDS discussions with the enduring popularity of his creative persona.

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Expanding the Evita Brand Portfolio

Beyond sexual health products, the anniversary celebrations include a revival of the Evita se Perron branding across a range of food items. New confectioneries such as Dolce Evita fudge and Sweet Evita Soft Caramels have been introduced to complement the offerings at the Evita se Perron Bakery. Fritz van Ryneveld from Darling Sweet noted that these additions prove the Tannie has covered all eventualities, adding a sweet touch to the heritage experience. Tannie Evita herself commented on the expansion, highlighting the character's versatility in engaging with the public.

Market Availability and Hospitality Integration

The Evita Bezuidenhout condoms will be available for purchase directly at Evita se Perron in Darling and through online channels. In addition to direct sales, the product is set to be featured in hotels and guesthouses across South Africa. This placement in the hospitality sector aims to add a touch of cultural flair to accommodations while serving as a striking souvenir for visitors. The strategy balances cheeky messaging with utility, ensuring that the reminder about safe sex and open dialogue about sexual health reaches a wide audience.