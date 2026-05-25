Pick n Pay takes action on management salaries and addresses labour costs

South Africa’s largest retailer, Pick n Pay, has taken steps to address its management salaries and address its structurally high store labour costs. The company remains committed to safeguarding the jobs of its employees and has proposed a fair and competitive labour model. The retailer will be taking the difficult but necessary step of addressing its labour costs through the Section 189 consultation process. Group turnover increased 3.4%, driven by 12.3% growth from Boxer. Online business recorded a strong financial year 2026, with turnover increasing by 32.7%.

Pick n Pay takes action on management salaries as restructuring process gathers pace. The retailer says its turnaround strategy remains firmly on track, supported by improving topline growth, renewed operational disciplines and careful cash management.

Although the financial year 2026 trading loss increased, the business today is fundamentally stronger than it was two-and-a-half years ago as a result of the action taken and investments made. Pick n Pay remains committed to safeguarding the jobs of its employees and has proposed a fair and competitive labour model offered as an alternative to retrenchments.

The retailer will be taking the difficult but necessary step of addressing its structurally high store labour costs through the Section 189 consultation process, not about reducing the workforce, but about ensuring the business's long-term viability and protecting future employment. The process is critical to address as the company remains loss-making. Group turnover increased 3.4% with 12.3% growth from Boxer and a 1.6% decline from Pick n Pay as a result of store closures.

The bulk of the labour cost is incurred in stores and operations, and it is now time to deal with this remaining major cost block. Online business recorded a strong financial year 2026, with turnover increasing by 32.7%. Group trading profit declined 4.2% to R1.7 billion, due to the combined result of a R330 million increase in Boxer trading profit and a R404 million increase in the Pick n Pay trading loss.

While the Pick n Pay segment reported a larger financial year 2026 trading loss compared to the previous year, the group reduced its headline loss by R45 million to R363 million





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pick N Pay Restructuring Process Management Salaries Labour Costs South Africa Retail Turnaround Strategy Jobs Employment Industry Standards

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pick n Pay Says Its Major Store Reset Programme Is Now Largely CompletePick n Pay has virtually completed its major store reset programme after shutting down 56 stores across South Africa during its 2026 financial year as part of its ongoing turnaround strategy

Read more »

Pick n Pay CEO says turnaround plan making progress, but supermarket business continues to shrinkPick n Pay's CEO Sean Summers said the company's turnaround plan is making progress, with improvements in store standards, product availability, and customer growth. However, the supermarket business continued to shrink, with sales declining by 1.6%.

Read more »

South Africa Introduces Tougher Executive Pay Rules for Public and State-Owned CompaniesPresident Cyril Ramaphosa has signed major changes to South Africa’s Companies Act into effect, introducing stricter rules around executive pay, remuneration disclosures, and shareholder oversight at public and state-owned companies

Read more »

Pick n Pay's Online Business Profitability, but Growth SlowsPick n Pay's online business has maintained profitability, but turnover growth has slowed compared to a year ago. The slowdown was already visible at the interim stage.

Read more »