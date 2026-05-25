Pick n Pay seeks restructuring, not mass layoffs, to survive rising costs and inflation

Pick n Pay reports improved losses but warns of inflation and Middle East conflict impacts, launches Section 189A consultations, and stresses no mass retrenchments as it restructures for survival.

Pick n Pay has reiterated that it is not planning large‑scale layoffs but says a restructuring effort is essential to keep the 57‑year‑old retailer afloat amid soaring costs and a fiercely competitive market.

The company released its financial results for the 52 weeks ending 1 March 2026, showing a dramatic improvement in losses to 185 million rand for the 2026 financial year, a sharp contrast to the 3 billion rand loss recorded the previous year. Earlier this month the supermarket chain launched a Section 189A consultation process that will affect a number of store based employees.

The South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union has accused the retailer of sacrificing 22 000 workers rather than addressing executive remuneration. During the results briefing on Monday, chief executive Adrian Summers told shareholders that the Section 189 consultation does not automatically mean retrenchments. He emphasized that the aim is not to reduce headcount but to secure the long term viability of the business.

"We have been in continuous dialogue with our labour leadership and shop steward structures since my return," Summers explained, recalling a plenary meeting on 5 December 2023 where he first flagged the issue. "We have been discussing this for the last two and a half years and ultimately found ourselves in a position where progress was minimal, forcing us to consider more decisive action," he added.

The retailer, like many of its peers, expects inflation to rise further towards the end of the year. Pick n Pay warned that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could push food prices higher, increase logistical expenses and curb consumer spending power.

"Inflation is difficult to absorb at the outset," Summers said. "Recovering quickly in the short term is challenging because we operate in a very competitive environment.

Nevertheless, we anticipate a rise in inflation in the back half of the year and hope to see some relief in sales momentum as price pressures ease," he noted. The company also highlighted its efforts to manage costs through operational efficiencies, tighter inventory controls and a review of supplier contracts.

In addition to the financial pressures, Pick n Pay is navigating regulatory expectations around data privacy. Non necessary cookies that collect personal data for analytics or advertising must now be run only with explicit user consent, a rule that adds another layer of compliance for the retailer’s online platforms.

While the looming economic headwinds and heightened regulatory scrutiny create a complex operating environment, Pick n Pay’s leadership remains confident that the current restructuring measures, combined with a focus on cost discipline and strategic growth in high margin categories, will position the group for a sustainable recovery in the coming fiscal periods





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